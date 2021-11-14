WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Battle in the Valley Results

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 14, 2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA.

The results are as follows.

  • Josh Alexander def. Yuya Uemura
  • Bateman & Misterioso def. Brody King & Chris Dickinson
    • Dickinson was taken off on a stretcher.
  • Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, & Alex Zayne def. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson
  • Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks def. Jeff Cobb & TJP
  • Will Ospreay def. Ren Narita
  • Moose def. Juice Robinson
    • JONAH came out and confronted Moose
  • Kazuchika Okada def. Buddy Matthews
  • Will Ospreay confronted Okada to set up the main event for night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
  • NEVER Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White (c) to win the title.
Source: fightful.com
