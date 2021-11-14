NJPW Battle in the Valley Results
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 14, 2021
New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA.
The results are as follows.
Josh Alexander def. Yuya Uemura
Bateman & Misterioso def. Brody King & Chris Dickinson
Dickinson was taken off on a stretcher.
Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, & Alex Zayne def. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson
Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks def. Jeff Cobb & TJP
Will Ospreay def. Ren Narita
Moose def. Juice Robinson
JONAH came out and confronted Moose
Kazuchika Okada def. Buddy Matthews
Will Ospreay confronted Okada to set up the main event for night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
NEVER Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White (c) to win the title. VIDEO
