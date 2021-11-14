Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The results are as follows.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has concluded their Battle in the Valley event last night on November 13th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA.

NJPW Battle in the Valley Results

"Hangman" Adam Page Gives Post-AEW Championship Victory Thoughts

Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the po[...] Nov 14 - Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the po[...]

AEW Full Gear Results

It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...] Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...] Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...]

Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Inner Circle Victorious Over American Top Team & Men Of The Year

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Yea[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Yea[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: CM Punk Victorious Over Eddie Kingston

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker ([...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker ([...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Cody Rhodes & PAC Victorious

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes &a[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes &a[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Trios Falls Count Anywhere Match

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Chri[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Chri[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Bryan Danielson New Number One Contender For AEW World Title

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Da[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Da[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: The Lucha Bros Retain AEW Tag Team Championships

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As so[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As so[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get unde[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get unde[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021: Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru S[...] Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru S[...]

FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup

AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...] Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...]

Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar

Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo [...] Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo [...]

New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...]

AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion

You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an att[...] Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an att[...]

Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More

Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. [...] Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. [...]

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJP[...] Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJP[...]

Austin Aries Says Vince McMahon Was "Really High" On Him During WWE Run

Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little s[...] Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little s[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos[...] Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos[...]

Jim Johnston Doesn't Like When Wrestlers Use Licensed Music For Their Entrances

Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed mus[...] Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed mus[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark

Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse [...] Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse [...]