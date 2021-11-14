WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"Hangman" Adam Page Gives Post-AEW Championship Victory Thoughts
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 14, 2021
Following his victory at AEW Full Gear and winning the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career, "Hangman" Adam Page appeared at the post-event media scrum, where he spoke about the everchanging landscape of professional wrestling playing a factor in his title win.
"Oh, man. Well, we in 2020, had a global pandemic, that was a thing. We lost our crowds. Guys, we're out with injuries and this and that. There were so many things, I couldn't even count them all. If you had known what we may have wanted to do, two or three years ago, it wouldn't even remotely match up to where we are. But that is, to me, the brilliance of wrestling. You just roll with the punches. Every Wednesday would be something new. 'Oh my god, what are we gonna do about this?' I'm sure it will be [like that on this upcoming] Wednesday as well. So yeah, and we have an incredible team that's able to make that work.
"I think a lot of it is because we put a lot of ourselves into this, you know, we'd get there Wednesday, and if something's gone wrong, or whatever. We figure it out."
Hangman was asked how he will handle the responsibility of representing AEW as their world champion.
"That's a really good question. I haven't gotten that far. I'm just going to try to be the best version of me that I can be. That's what I've been doing this whole time. I'm sure that every day, I'll figure out a new problem and try to rise to the challenge. I'll just be the best me that I can be. That's really what I want."
Hangman's next opponent and first title defense is against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. Page spoke about looking ahead towards his next big challenge.
"I know I said Kenny was the best in the world. But if you had to challenge me for someone who could tie him, it would be Bryan Danielson. So I'm not very surprised he's the one contender... That's a lot to think about and I just won this damn thing. So I'm gonna think about this tonight and tomorrow morning. I'll start thinking about Bryan Danielson."
