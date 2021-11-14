WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2021

AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

AEW World Championship
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C)

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for this, our main event of the evening here at the annual AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. as well as the international viewing audience gets to watch on as a cool pre-entrance vignette plays with "Hangman" Adam Page riding on a cowboy as he travels to the building.

We hear the fans chanting "cowboy sh*t" in the arena as he finally arrives on horseback and gets ready to make his walk. His theme hits and out he comes as the cheers grow and fireworks and pyro erupt as he makes his walk to the ring for this highly-anticipated showdown.

He finally settles into the ring and his music cuts off. Now he awaits the arrival of his former longtime friend, stable mate and former tag-team partner.

Finally, the theme hits for "The Cleaner" himself and out comes the leader of The Elite and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Out comes Don Callis behind him and the duo begin making their way down to the ring.

The commentators bring the viewing audience at home up to speed as best they can with a brief recap of their storied rivalry as the two close-in on each other and go nose-to-nose as they await the final pre-match ring introductions.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts checks in with those. He introduces Page and the crowd cheers. He then introduces the champion himself, Kenny Omega, and the fans boo. It's almost main event time here at AEW Full Gear 2021!

We wrap up the pre-match introductions and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. The fans chant "f*ck'm up Hangman!" and they finally start to engage. They trade chops and kicks and then pick up the speed and intensity. Page shoulder tackles Omega down to the mat.

Omega starts to take over and he works over Page in the corner. He beats him down until he's slumped in the corner and then he picks him back up and chokes him with his boot until the ref breaks them. When the ref does, Callis gets involved with some cheap shots choking Page over the bottom rope from the floor at ringside.

After the action resumes, Omega continues to widen the offensive gap between himself and Page. Page ends up scooping Omega up and dropping him on the ring apron. He slingshots off the ropes and knocks him out to the floor. He then springboards from the ropes to splash on him on the floor.

As the fans get another "Cowboy sh*t" chant going, we see Page backing off Callis after noticing him getting a little too close for comfort from behind. Page goes to reengage with Omega but Omega slams him back-first into the guard rail and ring apron to regain the offensive lead.

We see some more back-and-forth action and then the action spills out to the floor where each guy takes turns in the offensive lead. Page ends up hitting a big high spot splashing onto Omega on the floor that elicits another "Cowboy sh*t" chant from the crowd. He brings the action back in the ring and tries to finish the champ off, however Omega keeps this one alive.

The crowd continues to rallly behind Page as he keeps pursuing the finish in this one. Another chant breaks out for the purveyor of "cowboy sh*t" as he takes Omega to the top-rope with designs on a superplex. Omega punches and fights to avoid it and now he is the one looking to bring Page off the top the hard way. Omega hops on the ring apron and then hits a springboard liger bomb that pops the crowd huge.

As the action picks back up, Omega is now looking to finish him off as he hits a big Tiger Driver '98. They head to the top rope and Page brings Omega off the hard way for another near fall of his own. We see replays of the crazy spot, with the announcers focusing on Omega selling his ribs upon the crash-landing.

Omega rolls out to the floor to buy himself some time to regroup while the fans break out in a loud "this is awesome!" chant. Page heads to the top rope and he yanks the camera taped to it off so he can stand directly on top of the steel post itself. He leaps and ends up blasting Omega with a flying lariat off the ring post through a table. We see several camera angles showing replays of this high spot, with the commentators focusing this time on Page landing awkwardly on his knee.

Page eventually gets up and scoops Omega up to bring the action back in the ring -- where it needs to be if he wants to win the title. He positions himself for his Buckshot Lariat finisher but Omega sees it coming and takes a back-step. Page enters the ring and does the gun gesture that Omega uses before finishing his opposition off. Page goes for a V-Trigger but Omega avoids it. Page hits a spinning shot and then goes for the Buckshot Lariat. He hits it but also takes out the referee as Omega pulled the official in front of himself.

With the ref down, Callis runs around the ringside area and grabs the title belt. He heads in the ring behind Page looking to hit him with it but Page catches him. As he grabs Callis the title falls. He decks Callis as Omega picks the belt up. Page turns and Omega swings but Page ducks it. He scoops Omega up and hits a big semi-finisher. He goes for the cover and another ref immediately sprints down to the ring to make the cover. Omega still manages to kick out at the count of two and a half.

Omega goes for the V-Trigger and gets it. He goes for another but Page avoids it. He hits one while Page is standing but then Page catches him with a big back elbow. Both guys are exhausted and leaning on each other. Omega starts soccer kicking Page in the face with Kowada kicks. Page pops up and screams, "is that all you got mother f*cker?!" He then fires back with shots of his own and ends up decking the champ with a big lariat that nearly turns him inside out. We see replays of that as fans chant "AEW! AEW!"

Now we see The Young Bucks limp down to the ring after their brutal AEW Trios Falls Count Anywhere match earlier in the show. Meanwhile, Omega picks Page up and headbutts him. He goes for a back-driver but Page pops up and hits Omega with one of his own. Page runs and positions himself for the Buckshot Lariat. He goes for it but leaps right into a V-Trigger from Omega. Omega goes for the one winged angel but Page counters and hoists Omega up for a one-winged angel attempt of his own. Page hits his and goes for the cover but Omega somehow manages to kick out.

Page hits Omega with the Buckshot Lariat from behind and then goes outside of the ropes to do another one from the other side of the ring. He looks down at Matt Jackson, who shakes his head seemingly in approval, and then Page hits another Buckshot Lariat. He goes for the cover and gets the win. We have ourselves a new AEW World Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: "Hangman" Adam Page


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #full gear #aewfullgear #adam page #hangman adam page #kenny omega #the young bucks
https://wrestlr.me/72077/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 14
AEW Full Gear Results
It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]
Nov 14 - It's Saturday and you know what that means. At least you should do on this Saturday, it's time for AEW Full Gear. This 10 match card is absolutely sta[...]
Nov 14
AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...]
Nov 14 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW World Championship"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Ome[...]
Nov 13
Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Inner Circle Victorious Over American Top Team & Men Of The Year
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Yea[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Yea[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: CM Punk Victorious Over Eddie Kingston
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker ([...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker ([...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Cody Rhodes & PAC Victorious
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes &a[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes &a[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Trios Falls Count Anywhere Match
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Chri[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Chri[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Bryan Danielson New Number One Contender For AEW World Title
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Da[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Da[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: The Lucha Bros Retain AEW Tag Team Championships
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As so[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As so[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get unde[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get unde[...]

Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida
The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru S[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru S[...]
Nov 13
FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup
AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...]
Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...]
Nov 13
Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar
Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo [...]
Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo [...]
Nov 13
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0
WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...]
Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...]
Nov 13
AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion
You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an att[...]
Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an att[...]
Nov 13
Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More
Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. [...]
Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. [...]
Nov 13
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJP[...]
Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJP[...]
Nov 13
Austin Aries Says Vince McMahon Was "Really High" On Him During WWE Run
Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little s[...]
Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little s[...]
Nov 13
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos[...]
Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos[...]
Nov 13
Jim Johnston Doesn't Like When Wrestlers Use Licensed Music For Their Entrances
Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed mus[...]
Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed mus[...]
Nov 13
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark
Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse [...]
Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse [...]
Nov 13
Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW
During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Ha[...]
Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Ha[...]
Nov 13
Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight
The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for t[...]
Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for t[...]
Nov 12
AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to[...]
Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π