AEW Full Gear 2021: "Hangman" Adam Page Crowned New AEW World Champion

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

AEW World Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (C)

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for this, our main event of the evening here at the annual AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. as well as the international viewing audience gets to watch on as a cool pre-entrance vignette plays with "Hangman" Adam Page riding on a cowboy as he travels to the building.

We hear the fans chanting "cowboy sh*t" in the arena as he finally arrives on horseback and gets ready to make his walk. His theme hits and out he comes as the cheers grow and fireworks and pyro erupt as he makes his walk to the ring for this highly-anticipated showdown.

He finally settles into the ring and his music cuts off. Now he awaits the arrival of his former longtime friend, stable mate and former tag-team partner.

Finally, the theme hits for "The Cleaner" himself and out comes the leader of The Elite and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Out comes Don Callis behind him and the duo begin making their way down to the ring.

The commentators bring the viewing audience at home up to speed as best they can with a brief recap of their storied rivalry as the two close-in on each other and go nose-to-nose as they await the final pre-match ring introductions.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts checks in with those. He introduces Page and the crowd cheers. He then introduces the champion himself, Kenny Omega, and the fans boo. It's almost main event time here at AEW Full Gear 2021!

We wrap up the pre-match introductions and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. The fans chant "f*ck'm up Hangman!" and they finally start to engage. They trade chops and kicks and then pick up the speed and intensity. Page shoulder tackles Omega down to the mat.

Omega starts to take over and he works over Page in the corner. He beats him down until he's slumped in the corner and then he picks him back up and chokes him with his boot until the ref breaks them. When the ref does, Callis gets involved with some cheap shots choking Page over the bottom rope from the floor at ringside.

After the action resumes, Omega continues to widen the offensive gap between himself and Page. Page ends up scooping Omega up and dropping him on the ring apron. He slingshots off the ropes and knocks him out to the floor. He then springboards from the ropes to splash on him on the floor.

As the fans get another "Cowboy sh*t" chant going, we see Page backing off Callis after noticing him getting a little too close for comfort from behind. Page goes to reengage with Omega but Omega slams him back-first into the guard rail and ring apron to regain the offensive lead.

We see some more back-and-forth action and then the action spills out to the floor where each guy takes turns in the offensive lead. Page ends up hitting a big high spot splashing onto Omega on the floor that elicits another "Cowboy sh*t" chant from the crowd. He brings the action back in the ring and tries to finish the champ off, however Omega keeps this one alive.

The crowd continues to rallly behind Page as he keeps pursuing the finish in this one. Another chant breaks out for the purveyor of "cowboy sh*t" as he takes Omega to the top-rope with designs on a superplex. Omega punches and fights to avoid it and now he is the one looking to bring Page off the top the hard way. Omega hops on the ring apron and then hits a springboard liger bomb that pops the crowd huge.

As the action picks back up, Omega is now looking to finish him off as he hits a big Tiger Driver '98. They head to the top rope and Page brings Omega off the hard way for another near fall of his own. We see replays of the crazy spot, with the announcers focusing on Omega selling his ribs upon the crash-landing.

Omega rolls out to the floor to buy himself some time to regroup while the fans break out in a loud "this is awesome!" chant. Page heads to the top rope and he yanks the camera taped to it off so he can stand directly on top of the steel post itself. He leaps and ends up blasting Omega with a flying lariat off the ring post through a table. We see several camera angles showing replays of this high spot, with the commentators focusing this time on Page landing awkwardly on his knee.

Page eventually gets up and scoops Omega up to bring the action back in the ring -- where it needs to be if he wants to win the title. He positions himself for his Buckshot Lariat finisher but Omega sees it coming and takes a back-step. Page enters the ring and does the gun gesture that Omega uses before finishing his opposition off. Page goes for a V-Trigger but Omega avoids it. Page hits a spinning shot and then goes for the Buckshot Lariat. He hits it but also takes out the referee as Omega pulled the official in front of himself.

With the ref down, Callis runs around the ringside area and grabs the title belt. He heads in the ring behind Page looking to hit him with it but Page catches him. As he grabs Callis the title falls. He decks Callis as Omega picks the belt up. Page turns and Omega swings but Page ducks it. He scoops Omega up and hits a big semi-finisher. He goes for the cover and another ref immediately sprints down to the ring to make the cover. Omega still manages to kick out at the count of two and a half.

Omega goes for the V-Trigger and gets it. He goes for another but Page avoids it. He hits one while Page is standing but then Page catches him with a big back elbow. Both guys are exhausted and leaning on each other. Omega starts soccer kicking Page in the face with Kowada kicks. Page pops up and screams, "is that all you got mother f*cker?!" He then fires back with shots of his own and ends up decking the champ with a big lariat that nearly turns him inside out. We see replays of that as fans chant "AEW! AEW!"

Now we see The Young Bucks limp down to the ring after their brutal AEW Trios Falls Count Anywhere match earlier in the show. Meanwhile, Omega picks Page up and headbutts him. He goes for a back-driver but Page pops up and hits Omega with one of his own. Page runs and positions himself for the Buckshot Lariat. He goes for it but leaps right into a V-Trigger from Omega. Omega goes for the one winged angel but Page counters and hoists Omega up for a one-winged angel attempt of his own. Page hits his and goes for the cover but Omega somehow manages to kick out.

Page hits Omega with the Buckshot Lariat from behind and then goes outside of the ropes to do another one from the other side of the ring. He looks down at Matt Jackson, who shakes his head seemingly in approval, and then Page hits another Buckshot Lariat. He goes for the cover and gets the win. We have ourselves a new AEW World Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: "Hangman" Adam Page