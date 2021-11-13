Jay Lethal Joins All Elite Wrestling, First Match Set

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara

After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps up, we shoot to Tony Schiavone, who introduces the latest addition to the AEW roster. With that said, out comes Jay Lethal.

Lethal comes out and does a promo about a hidden forbidden open door. He claims to have found it and he has stepped through it. He says it's now official, Jay Lethal is "#AllElite."

He goes on to mention an open challenge for the TNT Title. He then addresses reigning champion Sammy Guevara. He proposes himself versus Guevara this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite for the TNT title.

This leads to Guevara coming out with his ribs still taped up from the match that just ended. He gets in Lethal's face and simply says, "you're on." He raises his TNT title high in the air and officials separate the two to end the segment.