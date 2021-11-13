AEW Full Gear 2021: Inner Circle Victorious Over American Top Team & Men Of The Year

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year

We head to the video package to set up our co-main event of the evening, which will be a Minneapolis Street Fight. We are treated to the ring entrance of the Dan Lambert-led American Top Team group consisting of Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, as well as The Men of the Year duo of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of "Judas in my Mind" as the Chris Jericho-led Inner Circle makes their way down to the ring. The two groups are in the ring and ready for the bell sounds to get this one off and running.

Sky starts things off for his team and he does well at first, but Inner Circle members start utilizing frequent tags to keep the offensive lead straight out of the gate in this one. Santana & Ortiz, complete with their big-match war paint, are dominating the action with big double team spots.

Jake Hager tags in and takes over a suplex started by Santana. Hager then dares a tag to be made and in comes former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. The two trade shots.

Dos Santos tags in after Arlovski takes over and then he starts taking it to Jericho who just tagged in. He hits a standing moonsault splash and then Dan Lambert requests the tag knowing Jericho is down and out. Lambert comes in and is excited to have free shots. This leads to an all-out brawl from all members of both teams.

Eventually the Inner Circle crew empties the ring of all of the ATT and Men of the Year competitors. Lambert is left alone and turns to realize this. He escapes the ring and begins running around at ringside until we see the heel group start to take out members of Inner Circle.

Guevara fires back with a big splash onto the floor. Santana & Ortiz follow up with splashes of their own and then Hager heads to the top rope for a rare diving splash that takes out the entire pile of guys on the floor. Lambert is seen sneaking a steel pipe out of his jacket. The Inner Circle guys start pulling weapons out of a barrel as well. They use the barrel itself also.

The action resumes inside the ring and we see Santana & Ortiz beating down Ethan Page. They put a trash can over his head and beat it with hockey sticks. They take the can off and put him in a single leg Boston crab. Sky hits the ring to make the save but Santana cuts him off and puts him in a submission that is attached to the other submission. Excalibur calls it stereo submissions.

Sammy Guevara ends up joining the mix and then the three play to the crowd. Page starts to fight back in the ring, taking out Santana and Ortiz by himself. In comes Arlovski to help Page take it to them. Arlovski hits a big splash on him in the corner and then hoists him up as Page leaps to the middle rope to deliver a jumping kick to the head. Arlovski follows up with a spinebuster but when he goes for the cover, Hager hits the ring with a toaster and starts blasting everyone in sight.

"The Spanish God" hits a springboard cutter and then we see Santana & Ortiz follow up with a big double team spot. Guevara hits another spot and then the attention turns to the floor where a few brawls are taking place among different competitors in this match. We watch as Ethan Page hits an eagles edge on to the floor on one of the Inner Circle members. Now out of nowhere Page backs to the crowd to talk trash and then Baron Von Rasche gets involved, putting his legendary claw on him.

Now we see Santana hit a running dive onto Page on the guard rail. The two splash into the front row and then we see Dan Lambert alone in the ring as the fans boo. Chris Jericho emerges behind him and Lambert hasn't realized it yet. The fans chant "You f*cked up" and then Lambert turns around and gets his commuppance. "Le Champion" fires away and decks Lambert. He hits the ropes for a lionsault but JDS from the floor cuts him off. He slams him down and Lambert tries for the cover but Jericho kicks out at two.

Jericho gets a kendo stick and begins wearing out Lambert with it. He then hits his finisher and goes for the cover to finish this one off. The Inner Circle have a big celebration as the fans cheer them on. Great Minneapolis Street Fight here.

Winners: The Inner Circle