AEW Full Gear 2021: CM Punk Victorious Over Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up to what has been a stellar program pitting Eddie Kingston against CM Punk.

We return live inside the arena and the theme hits to bring out "The Mad King." Kingston makes his way out looking ready for business as the fans give him a big reaction.

Kingston settles in the ring and his music cuts off. Now the music hits to bring out "The Best in the World" and he too looks ready for business as well. The two stare each other down and Kingston gets the jump on Punk with a big spot.

Punk is laid out and Kingston is loving it. The ref checks on him. Punk is dazed and flips him off. The bell sounds and Kingston is all over Punk like a man possessed. The fans start thunderous dueling chants for Kingston and Punk as Kingston bites and pummels Punk on the floor at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Punk goes to work on Kingston, shifting the momentum into his favor with strikes in the corner. He whips Kingston to the opposing corner and hits a running knee lift for good measure. Kingston hits a t-bone suplex on Punk to kill his momentum. The fans are making so much noise this entire time.

Kingston ends up opening up a cut on Punk's head and the veteran bleeds like a stuck pig as "The Mad King" continues to dominate the action. Punk starts fighting back and now he takes over. He gets Kingston down and flips him off but Kingston flips Punk off right back. Punk hits the three amigos suplex spot on Kingston as a tribute to Eddie Guerrero, who Punk noted he is dedicating this match to..

Punk heads to the top rope but Kingston pops up and stops him with one big shot. He climbs up after him and starts wildly brawling with strikes to the back of Punk's head until he exhausts himself. Then he catches his breath and goes for a superplex, which connects. A "this is awesome" chant breaks out as Punk regains the offensive lead and heads to the outside of the ropes.

He heads back inside the ropes, crawling to Kingston and picking him up. Kingston swings with a back-fist but Punk ducks and he misses. Punk and Kingston stumble up to their feet and then Punk starts blasting Kingston with elbow strikes. The fans start to boo as Punk fires away with knees from the Thai clinch. He hoists Kingston up and connects with his Go 2 Sleep finisher for the pin fall victory. Punk goes to shake his hand afterwards but Kingston wants none of it. He exits the ring and pushes the camera away like Nick Diaz in his Strikeforce prime.

Winner: CM Punk