AEW Full Gear 2021: Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship

AEW Women's Championship

Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C)

After the vignette wraps up to finish promoting our next match of the evening, which will feature the AEW Women's Championship on-the-line, Tay Conti makes her way out.

Conti heads down and settles in the ring and then her music dies down. Now a guitarist comes out and has a spotlight shined down on him. He begins playing an intro to the theme for the champ.

Out comes Dr. Britt Baker accompanied by Jamie Hayter and Rebel. They make their way down to the ring and the music cuts off. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins his formal pre-match introductions for this women's title contest.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Baker goes to work on Conti but Conti counters and stretches Baker on the mat. Baker escapes and quickly looks for her Lockjaw finisher but Conti reverses and looks for her DD-Ti finisher but Baker avoids that.

We see a shoving match between the two and then they reengage as the fans break out in split chants and Baker blasts Conti with a boot to the bread basket that shifts the momentum into her favor. Conti ties Baker up in the ropes and then climbs up only for Baker to bring her down and hit a butterfly suplex.

Back in the ring, the action continues. Now we see the two fight to the outside of the ring ropes where Baker hits the earring crash. The two tumble to the floor. Baker brings Conti back into the ring and slaps the lockjaw on her. Conti gets to the ropes to break the hold. Conti starts to take over and she hits her DD-Ti finisher but can't get the pin.

She kicks the hell out of Baker and then goes for the standing hammerlock, only for Baker to float over into a lockjaw attempt. Conti reverses into a pin attempt and Baker counters into one of her own that gets the finish. Baker retains.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: Dr. Britt Baker