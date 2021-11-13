AEW Full Gear 2021: Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Women's Championship Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C)
After the vignette wraps up to finish promoting our next match of the evening, which will feature the AEW Women's Championship on-the-line, Tay Conti makes her way out.
Conti heads down and settles in the ring and then her music dies down. Now a guitarist comes out and has a spotlight shined down on him. He begins playing an intro to the theme for the champ.
Out comes Dr. Britt Baker accompanied by Jamie Hayter and Rebel. They make their way down to the ring and the music cuts off. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins his formal pre-match introductions for this women's title contest.
The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Baker goes to work on Conti but Conti counters and stretches Baker on the mat. Baker escapes and quickly looks for her Lockjaw finisher but Conti reverses and looks for her DD-Ti finisher but Baker avoids that.
We see a shoving match between the two and then they reengage as the fans break out in split chants and Baker blasts Conti with a boot to the bread basket that shifts the momentum into her favor. Conti ties Baker up in the ropes and then climbs up only for Baker to bring her down and hit a butterfly suplex.
Back in the ring, the action continues. Now we see the two fight to the outside of the ring ropes where Baker hits the earring crash. The two tumble to the floor. Baker brings Conti back into the ring and slaps the lockjaw on her. Conti gets to the ropes to break the hold. Conti starts to take over and she hits her DD-Ti finisher but can't get the pin.
She kicks the hell out of Baker and then goes for the standing hammerlock, only for Baker to float over into a lockjaw attempt. Conti reverses into a pin attempt and Baker counters into one of her own that gets the finish. Baker retains.
Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: Dr. Britt Baker
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...]
Nov 13
FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]
Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]
Nov 13
Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]
Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]
Nov 13
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]
Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]
Nov 13
AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]
Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]
Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]
Nov 13
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]
Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...]
Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]
Nov 13
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13
Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13
Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 12
AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021) It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...]
Nov 12
Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW? Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]
Nov 12 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]