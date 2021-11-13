WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Full Gear 2021: Cody Rhodes & PAC Victorious

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2021

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes & PAC

The vignette airs to get us ready for our next match of the evening, which will be a tag-team contest. When it wraps up, Andrade El Idolo makes his way out, takes his mask and entrance gear off and then makes his way down to the ring.

El Idolo settles into the ring and then the lights inside the Target Center go out. When they come back on, Malakai Black begins making his typically awesome entrance as he prepares to join Andrade in the ring for this tag-team contest.

Now the music for PAC hits and out comes "The Bastard" himself. He makes his way out and heads down to the ring where he awaits the entrance of his partner for this bout.

Finally, the theme for "The American Nightmare" hits as the lights go out inside the Target Center once again. The fans immediately begin booing. He makes his way out as the boos grow and Arn Anderson eventually emerges behind him and follows him down to the ring.

Cody kisses his weight belt and gives it to a handicap fan in the front row. Cody then takes his robe off and enters the ring, waiting by PAC's side for this one to get underway.

The bell sounds and it will be PAC and Andrade kicking things off for their respective teams. The fans boo and chant stuff as Andrade tries to get into Cody's head a bit before engaging with PAC. Before anything can happen, Cody slaps PAC on the back and tags himself in.

We hear the fans boo again and then Cody quickly explains himself to PAC before getting ready to engage with Andrade to get this one going. Instead, PAC tags himself back in before anything happens and he re-enters the ring. Now PAC and Andrade finally start exchanging strikes to get this one started for real.

These two continue to go at it while the commentators remind fans of their exciting split-series of matches. Cody and Malakai tag in but before much can happen, Andrade tags himself in to the dismay of Black. Cody and Andrade go after it now and then Andrade gets tangled up in the ropes trying to do something cool. Whoops!

Jose the assistant grabs Cody's leg from ringside, which provides enough of a distraction for Andrade to take over the offense and begin taking it to Cody. Cody hits a running dive on one side of the ring and then hits a powerslam on Andrade in the ring. PAC aggressively tags himself back in and then Malakai does the same.

The action spills out to the floor where we see Arn Anderson and Jose the assistant in a standoff. This results in a little scuffle between these two and then the action resumes in the ring where more blind tags continue to take place. PAC finally hits his Red Arrow finisher on Andrade and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes & PAC


