AEW Full Gear 2021: Trios Falls Count Anywhere Match

Trios Falls Count Anywhere Match The Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express
We shoot straight to our next match without a video package, as out comes Nick and Matt Jackson -- The Young Bucks. They are joined by Adam Cole for his awesome ring entrance and The Super Kliq await the arrival of their opponents.
The theme hits to bring out Christian Cage and then he waits as he is joined by his tag-team partners for this AEW Trios Falls Count Anywhere match -- Jurassic Express -- the duo of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
Now the bell sounds and immediately all six guys go at it. We see a cool spot with Jurassic Express, as Luchasaurus finishes it off with a standing moonsault off the apron. Cole looks for Panama Sunrise early on but it is stopped and then Jungle Boy hits the ring for a few spots.
The Young Bucks end up guzzling him up and taking over until he gets some shine time, hitting a spot on both of the pink-covered Bucks in his cowboy boots and jeans. Bucks end up double-teaming him, which brings in Luchasaurus to take them out. Cole then whacks him with a chair before kicking Cage out to the floor.
Cole settles and turns around and sees that Jungle Boy is waiting for him. Jungle Boy picks up a chair and swings it but misses and Cole turns only for him to throw it in his face, Sabu-style. He unfolds the chair and picks Cole up for a power bomb but the Bucks stop it and take over.
A table is set up and we see Jungle Boy reverse and sit in the chair to earn some style points -- that is until Cole nails him with a big kick. Cage hits a reverse DDT on the chair that shifts the momentum again but then the Bucks take right back over. Jim Ross talks about this being a blur as it is so fast. Amen. Luchasaurus works over both Bucks and German suplexes them both out of the corner.
Luchasaurus then turns around into a trash can shot. Jungle Boy German suplexes Cole out of the ring and then hits a dive and splash onto him on the floor before hitting the ring to hit another. He goes in and runs for a third but lands on a trash can waiting for him courtesy of the Bucks. Cage then takes out one Buck with it and the other Buck takes him out. Luchasaurus then takes that Buck out and goes for a pin on the floor for a two-count.
As the action continues we see that Cole is split open and bleeding badly. He is rolled into the ring and Cage and Jungle Boy have chairs. Cage tells Jungle Boy to do it. Young Bucks end up stopping him and beating him down and the brawl continues all over the place. Back in the ring, we see Jurassic Express work over Cole and Jackson as the fans chant. Jackson and Cole end up throwing a super kick party that takes everyone out.
Jungle Boy hits a hurricanrana on Cole that puts him through the table. Jackson flies off the top and elbow drops someone else through another table. We shoot way out in the crowd and see Jackson and Cage fighting when Cutler and Nakazawa get involved. Cage ends up climbing up to the top of the section and looks out to the crowd before leaping and taking out Jackson and his cronies for a near fall in the crowd, as J.R. reminds us that this is a Falls Count Anywhere match.
We see replays of Cage's crazy spot as the fans chant "Holy sh*t" and the action resumes. The thumbtacks make an appearance. Several are put in Jungle Boy's mouth for a high spot that the commentators and fans think will finish this one up, but it doesn't as Cage breaks up the finish. The action continues and after several more table and chairs spots, we finally get to the finishing sequence. We see Jackson run away but get stopped by Jungle Boy for a snare trap. Cole breaks it up.
Everyone ends up there and there's a low blow party. Cage runs into a spear. Luchasaurus is dumped off the stage and Jackson dives onto him. The other Jackson and Jungle Boy head up the rafters near the entrance set. Cole stops Jungle Boy and heads up after him. Cole hits a panama sunrise off the entrance set on Jungle Boy. He goes for the pin but Luchasaurus breaks it up. The Young Bucks and Cole throw a super kick party for Luchasaurus and then Cage and then we see more thumbtacks put into knee pad.
Each guy has one and they all put them on. They hit a BTE trigger with them on and go for the cover but Jungle Boy breaks up the pin attempt. Cage hits a high spot and then Luchasaurus chokeslams Cole onto Cutler and Nakazawa. Luchasaurus hits a shooting star press off the ramp onto the aforementioned trio. The fans chant "holy sh*t," as does Schiavone on commentary. Jungle Boy just stares in disbelief. Cage sets up a conchairto but Jungle Boy insists he does it finally. Cage hands him the chair. Jungle Boy takes a deep breath and does it. He goes for the pin and this one is finally over. Crazy, crazy match.
