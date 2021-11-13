AEW Full Gear 2021: Bryan Danielson New Number One Contender For AEW World Title

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Miro vs. Bryan Danielson

The vignette airs to get us ready for the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament and then we shoot back inside the arena where Miro's theme hits and "God's favorite champion" makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

"The Redeemer" settles into the ring and his music fades down. Now the theme for "The American Dragon" plays and out comes the other semifinalist in this tourney, Bryan Danielson. The fans give him a big reaction coming out as the commentators sing his praises.

Early on we see Miro using his strength to keep Danielson off of him, but the "American Dragon" ends up firing away with kicks and chops to close the distance. As Miro bull-rushes Danielson into the corner and pounds away at him, we hear the commentators speculate that Miro has made the black eye Danielson brought into the match worse.

Danielson fights back with more shots in the corner but then Miro shucks him off when going for a tornado DDT attempt. Miro with a big back elbow and then a shoulder block that levels Danielson and quiets the crowd down. Miro continues to remain in control for a long period of time and then on the floor, Danielson runs and hits a knee to the face of Miro off the apron.

Back inside the ring, Danielson adds to that lead, kicking the hell out of "The Redeemer" as the crowd comes to life with thunder "Yes!" chants upon each one landing. Miro ends up hitting a big counter that again shifts the momentum back in his favor. Miro's leg gives out on a follow-up attempt after being stuck in a leg submission from Danielson for a while.

Danielson fires away with knees at Miro while holding him down. He does the wrist capture stomps spot as the crowd cheers and chants along. He backs in a corner and leads the fans in a "Yes!" chant as he waits for Miro to get up. He goes for the running knee but Miro counters and catches him. He power bombs him down for a near fall.

The two exchange near falls and near finishes and then Miro hulks up and starts daring Danielson to kick him in the ribs. He gives him wide open free shots and eats them like they're nothing. He then decks Danielson with one of his own. The two fight on the ropes and then Danielson reverses and down they come. Danielson follows up and takes advantage of Miro's neck and slaps on a submission for the victory.

Winner and ADVANCING to AEW World Title match: Bryan Danielson