AEW Full Gear 2021: Bryan Danielson New Number One Contender For AEW World Title

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Miro vs. Bryan Danielson
The vignette airs to get us ready for the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament and then we shoot back inside the arena where Miro's theme hits and "God's favorite champion" makes his way out and heads down to the ring.
"The Redeemer" settles into the ring and his music fades down. Now the theme for "The American Dragon" plays and out comes the other semifinalist in this tourney, Bryan Danielson. The fans give him a big reaction coming out as the commentators sing his praises.
Early on we see Miro using his strength to keep Danielson off of him, but the "American Dragon" ends up firing away with kicks and chops to close the distance. As Miro bull-rushes Danielson into the corner and pounds away at him, we hear the commentators speculate that Miro has made the black eye Danielson brought into the match worse.
Danielson fights back with more shots in the corner but then Miro shucks him off when going for a tornado DDT attempt. Miro with a big back elbow and then a shoulder block that levels Danielson and quiets the crowd down. Miro continues to remain in control for a long period of time and then on the floor, Danielson runs and hits a knee to the face of Miro off the apron.
Back inside the ring, Danielson adds to that lead, kicking the hell out of "The Redeemer" as the crowd comes to life with thunder "Yes!" chants upon each one landing. Miro ends up hitting a big counter that again shifts the momentum back in his favor. Miro's leg gives out on a follow-up attempt after being stuck in a leg submission from Danielson for a while.
Danielson fires away with knees at Miro while holding him down. He does the wrist capture stomps spot as the crowd cheers and chants along. He backs in a corner and leads the fans in a "Yes!" chant as he waits for Miro to get up. He goes for the running knee but Miro counters and catches him. He power bombs him down for a near fall.
The two exchange near falls and near finishes and then Miro hulks up and starts daring Danielson to kick him in the ribs. He gives him wide open free shots and eats them like they're nothing. He then decks Danielson with one of his own. The two fight on the ropes and then Danielson reverses and down they come. Danielson follows up and takes advantage of Miro's neck and slaps on a submission for the victory.
Winner and ADVANCING to AEW World Title match: Bryan Danielson
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Jay Lethal Is #AllElite, Calls Out Sammy Guevara After the co-main event Minneapolis Street Fight wraps [...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men Of The Year We head to the video package to set up our co-m[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston The bad-ass, really awesome video package airs to tell the story leading up t[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Women's ChampionshipTay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker (C) After the vignette wraps up to finish promotin[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Trios Falls Count Anywhere MatchThe Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express We shoot straig[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament FinalsMiro vs. Bryan Danielson The vignette airs to get us ready for the[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. AEW Tag-Team ChampionshipsFTR vs. Lucha Bros (C) As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back[...]
Nov 13
AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. MJF vs. Darby Allin AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the adve[...]
Nov 13 - The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida After another vignette for another PPV match[...]
Nov 13
FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]
Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target Center have posted photos of the stage setup on so[...]
Nov 13
Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]
Nov 13 - Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring. Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."[...]
Nov 13
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]
Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match. Below is the updated card for the event: - Duk[...]
Nov 13
AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]
Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up lan[...]
Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]
Nov 13
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]
Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...]
Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]
Nov 13
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13
Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13
Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 12
AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021) It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...]
Nov 12
Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW? Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]
Nov 12 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]