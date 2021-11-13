AEW Full Gear 2021: The Lucha Bros Retain AEW Tag Team Championships

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

FTR vs. Lucha Bros (C)

As soon as the first match wraps up, we head right back to the ring for our second bout of the evening, which will be our first championship match of tonight's show.

FTR's theme hits and out they come accompanied by Tully Blanchard for this AEW Tag-Team Championship contest. The AAA tag champs settle into the ring and await the arrival of their masked opposition.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. We see some action straight out of the gate and then the dust settles, the smoke clears and we see the two men starting things off in the ring as Excalibur reminds us of Alex Abrahantes and Tully Blanchard at ringside.

Harwood and Penta exchange quick pin attempts early on, which each man kicking out and countering with one of their own. Fenix tags in and hits a crazy double jump spot on the ropes and then he and Penta team up for some double-team moves. FTR ends up bailing to the floor before a double kick spot. They end up taking over on the floor.

Back in the ring, FTR picks up where they left off, taking it to the masked champs. Wheeler works over Fenix as the crowd boos and the pace slows down. Harwood tags in and adds some additional punishment. The duo sneaks and holds hands during a stretch spot to add extra leverage.

We see Wheeler tie Penta's mask to the bottom rope from the floor while the ref is distracted on the other side of the ring. They eventually get it untied but not before FTR takes over and inflicts further damage in what is quickly becoming a one-sided affair. We see FTR cut off another Lucha Bros comeback and dominate again with double-team offense culminating with a double back drop for a near fall.

Harwood tells an assh*le fan to shut up, as he calls him, and then tags in for a series of suplexes, Eddie Guerrero three amigos style, however Penta ends up avoiding all three and he takes over and goes for three of his own as the fans come to life with "Eddie! Eddie!" chants. Fenix follows up with a frogsplash for a pin but it is broken up. That would have been a cool tribute finish, but even still, a cool homage spot nonetheless.

FTR hits a big stuffed piledriver off the ropes but they can't finish off the Lucha Bros with the follow-up pin attempt. The fans try and rally behind Fenix as he dukes it out with Dax. Wheeler comes in to help but Penta provides the assist and now Lucha Bros are back in this one. We see the mask used in the Super Ranas match being put on by both FTR members to confuse who the legal man is.

One member gets in and goes for a pin with his feet on the ropes but the ref catches him. The Lucha Bros hit a double team spot and score the pin shortly after that. The Lucha Bros win and retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Lucha Bros