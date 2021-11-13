AEW Full Gear 2021: MJF Defeats Darby Allin

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

MJF vs. Darby Allin

AEW Full Gear 2021 is about to get underway as the commentators quickly run down the advertised lineup for tonight's show and then they inform us that Darby Allin vs. MJF will kick things off inside the ring.

With that said, MJF's theme hits and out comes the leader of The Pinnacle for tonight's opening contest. He settles in the ring as the fans boo and the commentators put him over as the bad guy.

A cool black-and-white Darby Allin entrance vignette airs, concluding with him lighting a car on fire and then his theme hits inside the arena and the crowd goes wild as he makes his way out accompanied by "The Icon" Sting.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our first PPV bout of the evening. The fans break out in super loud chants as these two trade holds and takedowns before separating and restarting. Definitely a hot crowd atmosphere here tonight.

Early on the story appears to be that Darby is trying to prove he can hang with MJF from an actual mat-wrestling standpoint, and thus far, he's doing exactly that. The crowd is eating this up with a spoon, by the way, as they well should. Great stuff straight out of the gate in this one.

We see Darby start to fight into the first lengthy offensive lead, however he goes for a high spot too early, as he has MJF on the apron outside of the ropes and heads to the top rope. He looks for his Coffin Drop finisher but MJF rolls out of the way and Darby crashes and burns.

MJF takes over from here, bringing Darby back in the ring and going to work on him, taking him apart bit by bit as the crowd tries to rally behind the fan-favorite. He works over Allin's arms and then hits a big backbreaker. The commentators speculate that MJF tweaked his knee hitting the backbreaker on Allin just now. We look at some replays.

Friedman takes Darby up to the top rope and looks for a piledriver but Allin escapes and ends up countering. He jumps and flips over MJF, bringing The Pinnacle leader down directly into a super stunner. Both guys are slow to get up after that. MJF tries to jump back on him upon restarting the action, however Darby fires up and is looking ready to finish this one off. MJF hits a thumb to the eye that ends up slowing him down anyways.

Allin avoids a sharpshooter and starts focusing his attack on the softened up knee of MJF. MJF jams his own knee up again and Darby dives at it with a chop block. He then slaps a figure four leg lock on him but MJF ends up escaping. Both guys are down again and MJF is talking to the ref about his knee. He gets up and limps over to Darby and hoists him up for a suplex. We get a super close near fall that gets the crowd to literally stand and applaud.

Now Darby heads up to the top-rope backwards for another Coffin Drop attempt but MJF escapes out to the floor. Darby decides to hit one on the floor instead and it connects but Darby took some damage of his own on the hard landing. We see some replays while the fans chant "Holy sh*t." Back inside the ring he goes for another Coffin Drop but MJF gets his knees up and Darby lands on them.

Shawn Spears and Wardlow run out to help MJF but Sting charges behind them and takes them out with a bat and chair. MJF goes out and gets Darby's skateboard. He brings it in the ring and rolls it to Darby and dares him to hit him. Darby almost does but decides against it. When he goes to get rid of the skateboard, Darby turns into a shot from MJF with the Dynamite Diamond ring on. He then hits a side head lock and pins him 1-2-3. MJF wins.

Winner: MJF