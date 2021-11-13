AEW Full Gear 2021: Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida

The following results are courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida

After another vignette for another PPV match tonight followed by a stop by the commentary section for a look at tonight's lineup, Nyla Rose's theme hits and out she comes for our lone pre-show bout on tonight's Buy-In.

She heads down to the ring accompanied by Vickie Guerrero and settles inside the squared circle as her music dies down. Jamie Hayter, a close assoociate of Dr. Britt Baker makes her way out as Rose's tag-team partner.

From there, Hikaru Shida's theme hits and the former AEW Women's Champion makes her way down to the ring. Her partner, Thunder Rosa, comes out, and it's almost time to get this one underway.

Rose and Rosa kick things off for their respective teams. They trade kick attempts and then Rose slaps a side head lock on Rosa. She shoulder tackles her down to the mat and an "Eddie! Eddie!" chant breaks out as Vickie Guerrero roams the ringside area.

Rosa starts to fire up but Rose uses her size and strength to remain in control of the action. Rosa hits a pin attempt that only garners a two count and then she hits a drop kick before tagging in Shida. Shida and Rosa hit some double-team spots on Rose and continue to control the action as the fans cheer.

Jamie Hayter tags in and now she and Rose start to shift the momentum in their favor, dominating the offense with Rosa isolated on their end of the ring. Rosa fights her way back into competitive form and the two begin going back-and-forth in the corner.

Shida tags in and ends up firing up and taking back control of the match. Rose low bridges Shida as she hits the ropes and Shida takes a nasty spill out to the floor. Rose clotheslines her down on the floor.

We see some more back-and-forth shifts in offensive momentum and then Shida goes on a big offensive fired up run that sees her taking outt Rose and Hayter time after time, only to have the pin broken up when trying to finish this one off.

Now Rosa and Shida fire up and each dump Rose and Hayter to the floor. They follow up with dives off the top but then Shida gets distracted by Serena Deeb at ringside. This allows Vickie Guerrero to hit her from behind with a crutch. Hayter then brings Shida into the ring and up to the top for a superplex.

Rose follows up with a top rope splash but Rosa comes off the top with a dropkick to break up the pin attempt. Rose goes for a beast bomb on Shida but Shida avoids it and ends up pinning Rose to win this one.

Winner: Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa