Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2021
Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring.
Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."
Irvin later posted the same photo across her social media.
Congratulations!
