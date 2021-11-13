Ricochet Is Dating A WWE NXT Superstar

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Irvin later posted the same photo across her social media.

Ricochet posted a photo of himself with Irvin who commented, "I love you."

Ricochet revealed today on Instagram that he and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are a couple outside of the ring.

FIRST-LOOK: AEW Full Gear 2021 Stage Setup

AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...] Nov 13 - AEW is set to present their final big pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Fans filing into the Target [...]

New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...] Nov 13 - WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network, which will feature Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match[...]

AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion

You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an att[...] Nov 13 - You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an att[...]

Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More

Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. [...] Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. [...]

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJP[...] Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJP[...]

Austin Aries Says Vince McMahon Was "Really High" On Him During WWE Run

Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little s[...] Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little s[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos[...] Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos[...]

Jim Johnston Doesn't Like When Wrestlers Use Licensed Music For Their Entrances

Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed mus[...] Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed mus[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark

Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse [...] Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse [...]

Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW

During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Ha[...] Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Ha[...]

Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for t[...] Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for t[...]

AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to[...] Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to[...]

WWE Issues Statement Refuting Claims Made By Keith Lee

Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year havi[...] Nov 12 - Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year havi[...]

Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW?

Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. [...] Nov 12 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. [...]

Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement?

During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. G[...] Nov 12 - During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. G[...]

First Match For ROH Final Battle Announced

ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announc[...] Nov 12 - ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announc[...]

Major British Broadcaster Working On Eddie Guerrero Documentary

British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news [...] Nov 12 - British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news [...]

WWE Announces Sasha Banks’ Return For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. [...] Nov 12 - THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. [...]

NBC Announces 'Young Rock' Return Date

NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED F[...] Nov 12 - NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED F[...]

Jim Ross Might Have To Take Time Off AEW Commentary To Deal With Skin Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Gr[...] Nov 12 - WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Gr[...]

Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will g[...] Nov 12 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will g[...]

MJF Says Nobody Is Watching AEW For Former WWE Stars

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed [...] Nov 12 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed [...]

Charlotte Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments About Their Heat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incid[...] Nov 12 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incid[...]