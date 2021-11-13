AEW Star Rehabbing After Suffering A Concussion

You may remember AEW star Lance Archer was involved in a scary moment during his match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last month following an attempted moonsault off the top rope but ended up landing on his head.

In an update on Archer, Wrestling Inc is reporting that Archer has been out of action with a concussion. He is reportedly in Minneapolis for Full Gear weekend to rehab ahead of his in-ring return.

It remains unclear how long he will be out of action for.