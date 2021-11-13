WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 13, 2021

Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More

Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus.

“We don’t know what’s next. But, we know something else is coming… Another version of Ring of Honor and so we just have to see what happens. Ring of Honor took care of us during the pandemic. So, my loyalty is with them. I don’t have any hard feelings. If you look back, they’ve always kept us in mind first looking at us as people and not numbers. So, I really hope what happens and something great comes out of it and Ring of Honor coming back stronger than ever before.”

Coleman spoke about the uncertainty going into the hiatus.

“Most of it has to do with the timing. You know? You’re getting laid off around the Holidays… Your last check is coming right before Christmas. But, the emotions have also been emotions of encouragement. We are encouraging each other. “It’s all right, this is only for a season!” Some people are pulling out like it is already over. They’re writing us off. I’m saying, don’t write us off! Some people just look for bad news. They’re just harping on what they think is going to happen and they say it is so. I’m here to say it is not so. I think something great is going to happen.”

Coleman is looking forward to Final Battle.

“I think most of us are looking at going through this phase and ending it with a bang that way the last memory people have is of everyone going for the gusto. The people here believe in Ring of Honor! I believe we have the best roster that we have ever had. And, if you look at professional wrestling right now, everybody that is somebody came through Ring of Honor. he Young Bucks, Cody, Christopher Daniels… The main roster of AEW is like 33% of ours! (laughs) That is because Ring of Honor has a way of turning out the talent. These people didn’t go from Ring of Honor to a training center. They went from Ring of Honor straight to TV. We are the foundation of wrestling.”

Coleman spoke about seeing ROH talent starting to make plans to try to get into other promotions.

“They aren’t doing anything wrong. Ring of Honor is taking a season off but people’s families aren’t taking a season off. (laughs) These athletes still have bills to pay. So, you might see athletes turn up other places. But, that does not mean Ring of Honor will not return or even that the athlete will not return to Ring of Honor. You never know what you’re going to see. But, I’m not discouraged by an athlete trying to find a way to feed his family.”

Coleman spoke about facing Beer City Bruiser:

“Nobody really retires from pro wrestling. I was offered a position with Ring of Honor when Colt Cabana left, as a color commentator. I love it. I fell in love with commentating. For me, I want to learn all aspects of professional wrestling. So, I’ve been allowed to work in production, I’ve been allowed to work in creative, I’ve been allowed to work in talent development… Commentary, talk show host, hosting. A little bit of everything! But, I never stopped wrestling. The only time I stopped performing was when I was under an exclusive contract with Ring of Honor and I took the job as a color commentator. So, when I signed to be exclusive to Ring of Honor and they put me to commentary, I was still under exclusive so I couldn’t wrestle anywhere else. So, I had to ask, “If you’re going to put me back in the ring every once in a while, can I do some indy shows and get the dust off?” They were like, “Yeah!” So, I’ve been back at it. I’m still undefeated in North Carolina since my return. And, it has been a great time. I don’t think Bruiser knows what he’s getting his hands into. He’s not facing the Caprice Coleman who has been sitting behind a desk for 4 years. He’s facing the Ageless One!”

Coleman was asked if it was jarring to take a bump for the first time in a while.

“No and I’ll tell you why. I also am one of the trainers at the Highspots Wrestling School. George South is the lead trainer and I’m the intermediate trainer. James Drake is the third trainer. So, I’ve been working with the future of wrestling and I knew I was in great shape to do this. So, when I was performing back in front of a crowd, the only difference was the interaction with the crowd.”

Coleman was asked about the difficulty of calling matches with no crowd amidst the pandemic.

“I’m not going to say it was easy. But, I think it made people listen to Ian Riccaboni and I. The people at home were forced to listen to us because we were the only thing that could be heard. So, we were there to make it exciting because we got excited. We were able to bring it down when we were supposed to bring it down. So, we were able to control and exude those emotions to the people as if there was a crowd there. I believe with us being able to do that, the Pure Division was a great success. It wasn’t hard. And, you could certainly hear us better. But, you do miss the live crowd because a lot of the excitement comes from the live crowd. So, you were having to control the excitement. But, it wasn’t hard to do because the excitement was coming from the ones in the ring. In a way, we had front row seats for every match and we were the fans and we got to respond ti it the way that we would if we were in the crowd. But, we were the crowd!”

Finally, Coleman responded to Corey Graves' claims that there can not be a true heel commentator a la Bobby Heenan in today's day and age due to cancel culture.

“He didn’t say anything wrong as far as Bobby Heenan goes. If you look at it, Jim Cornette was telling a lot of the same jokes he has told for decades. That is just the way Jim is. He would come in with jokes that were timely, they were witty, they were sharp, and they were quick. That is just the way Jim is. The only difference is, he didn’t change but the world changed. He told a joke one time that upset people. He told the exact same joke in the 80’s. People laughed it off (back then) but now you’re facing, you’re in a world where you have more access to stars than ever before. And, they can turn a star on and off. And so now, in actuality, the social world now is ran by the socially unaccepted world. I don’t want to get myself in trouble. But, a lot of people who have a lot to say now have a lot to say because they don’t have a lot else to do. In their eyes, sometimes it is like they are taking up for people who can’t take up for themselves sort of like standing up for someone against a bully. But, sometimes people get in trouble for something when they don’t mean any harm.”

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #roh #caprice coleman
https://wrestlr.me/72062/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 13
Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More
Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]
Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]
Nov 13
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]
Nov 13
Austin Aries Says Vince McMahon Was "Really High" On Him During WWE Run
Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]
Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]
Nov 13
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...]
Nov 13 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network. The results are as follows: * Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary.* Chris Ridgeway[...]
Nov 13
Jim Johnston Doesn't Like When Wrestlers Use Licensed Music For Their Entrances
Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]
Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]
Nov 13
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark
Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13
Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW
During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13
Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight
The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 12
AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12
WWE Issues Statement Refuting Claims Made By Keith Lee
Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...]
Nov 12 - Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...]
Nov 12
Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW?
Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]
Nov 12 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]

Nov 12
Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement?
During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action sev[...]
Nov 12 - During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action sev[...]
Nov 12
First Match For ROH Final Battle Announced
ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battl[...]
Nov 12 - ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battl[...]
Nov 12
Major British Broadcaster Working On Eddie Guerrero Documentary
British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news is being reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling[...]
Nov 12 - British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news is being reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling[...]
Nov 12
WWE Announces Sasha Banks’ Return For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX
THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. She has been off WWE television since the October [...]
Nov 12 - THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. She has been off WWE television since the October [...]
Nov 12
NBC Announces 'Young Rock' Return Date
NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED FORMATS The Sixth and Final Chapter of “This[...]
Nov 12 - NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED FORMATS The Sixth and Final Chapter of “This[...]
Nov 12
Jim Ross Might Have To Take Time Off AEW Commentary To Deal With Skin Cancer
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...]
Nov 12 - WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...]
Nov 12
Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...]
Nov 12 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...]
Nov 12
MJF Says Nobody Is Watching AEW For Former WWE Stars
During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...]
Nov 12 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...]
Nov 12
Charlotte Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments About Their Heat
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...]
Nov 12 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...]
Nov 12
WALTER Reportedly Dating Current WWE NXT UK Star
WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...]
Nov 12 - WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...]
Nov 12
Top Dolla Collaborates With Recently Released B-Fab For Post-WWE Farewell Rap
Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...]
Nov 12 - Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...]
Nov 12
Paul Heyman Calls Playing With WWE Audience "Spiritually Orgasmic"
Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...]
Nov 12 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...]
Nov 12
The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania Being A Two-Night Event
During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...]
Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...]
Nov 12
Real Life Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston
During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...]
Nov 12 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π