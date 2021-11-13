PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion Results

* Kid Lykos (w/ Kid Lykos II) beat LJ Cleary. * Chris Ridgeway (w/ Ethan Allen) picked up the win over Danny Black. * Malik (w/ Kosta Konstantino) beat Keinen Krishna. * The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & T.K. Cooper) beat The 87 (Roy Johnson & Warren Banks). * Raven Creed beat Taonga. * Dan Moloney was victorious over Elijah. * Revelations Tournament Semi-Final Match: Mercedez Blaze got the win over Alexxis Falcon. * PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) beat Nick Riley to retain the title. * No. 1 Contender 6-Man Scramble Match: Gene Munny was victorious over LK Mezinger, Big Guns Joe, Ethan Allen, Man Like Dereiss, & Kid Lykos II.

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 125: Castle of Illusion event today, which aired on the WWE Network.

Caprice Coleman Goes In Depth On ROH Hiatus, Returning To The Ring & More

Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...] Nov 13 - Caprice Coleman was recently a guest on the Wrestling Epicenter podcast, where he spoke about ROH's announcement that they will be taking a hiatus. “We don’t know what’s next. But[...]

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...] Nov 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 1 of their Best of the Super Jr. 28 event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World, and the results are as follows: * Yuto[...]

Austin Aries Says Vince McMahon Was "Really High" On Him During WWE Run

Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...] Nov 13 - Austin Aries was recently a guest on UnSKripted, where he spoke about his WWE release coming as a bit of a surprise to him. “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of f[...]

Jim Johnston Doesn't Like When Wrestlers Use Licensed Music For Their Entrances

Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...] Nov 13 - Former WWE music producer Jim Johnston was recently a guest on the RRBG podcast, where he spoke about the current wave of wrestlers using licensed music as their entrance themes. “I feel so s[...]

SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark

Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...] Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]

Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW

During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...] Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]

Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...] Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]

AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...] Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]

WWE Issues Statement Refuting Claims Made By Keith Lee

Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...] Nov 12 - Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...]

Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW?

Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...] Nov 12 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]

Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement?

During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action sev[...] Nov 12 - During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action sev[...]

First Match For ROH Final Battle Announced

ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battl[...] Nov 12 - ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battl[...]

Major British Broadcaster Working On Eddie Guerrero Documentary

British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news is being reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling[...] Nov 12 - British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news is being reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling[...]

WWE Announces Sasha Banks’ Return For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. She has been off WWE television since the October [...] Nov 12 - THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. She has been off WWE television since the October [...]

NBC Announces 'Young Rock' Return Date

NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED FORMATS The Sixth and Final Chapter of “This[...] Nov 12 - NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED FORMATS The Sixth and Final Chapter of “This[...]

Jim Ross Might Have To Take Time Off AEW Commentary To Deal With Skin Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...] Nov 12 - WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...]

Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...] Nov 12 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...]

MJF Says Nobody Is Watching AEW For Former WWE Stars

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...] Nov 12 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...]

Charlotte Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments About Their Heat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...] Nov 12 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...]

WALTER Reportedly Dating Current WWE NXT UK Star

WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...] Nov 12 - WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...]

Top Dolla Collaborates With Recently Released B-Fab For Post-WWE Farewell Rap

Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...] Nov 12 - Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...]

Paul Heyman Calls Playing With WWE Audience "Spiritually Orgasmic"

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...] Nov 12 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...]

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania Being A Two-Night Event

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...]