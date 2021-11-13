Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW

During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in association with the Owen Hart Foundation.

"I was elated. I was super excited. You know at the end of the day, Martha, Oje and Athena, they absolutely know the husband, the father, the family man, that Owen was as did us that were friends and knew him personally and professionally. But there’s a entirely new generation of professional wrestling fans. I was just talking somebody recently, they asked me about this and you know, whether it’s trials or tribulations or championships or whatever it may be – those definitely just come and go but a legacy is something that lives on forever. Owen Harts legacy of not only the human being he was but the incredible athlete and the performer. He, like myself, grew up in this industry. His father was a promoter. My father was a promoter, that was our original connection. So you know, the family band and travelling up and down the roads and everything that goes with that."

He added:



"Kudos to everyone involved. I mean, everyone involved in the decision to bring this to light and most importantly, Martha, that now Owen Harts legacy is going to be known and shared with the world. Most importantly is the foundation. It’s going to continue to grow and grow and the awareness is going to continue to grow, and it’s going to be able to impact lives in a really positive way. Sure Owen Hart had great matches. He was and a fantastic family man and husband and everything we know about Owen – and rumour has it he was pretty good prankster! His legacy being able to impact lives in 2021 and 2022 moving forward, that’s something that is very inspiring to me. I could could not be happier for all involved."