Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in association with the Owen Hart Foundation.
"I was elated. I was super excited. You know at the end of the day, Martha, Oje and Athena, they absolutely know the husband, the father, the family man, that Owen was as did us that were friends and knew him personally and professionally. But there’s a entirely new generation of professional wrestling fans. I was just talking somebody recently, they asked me about this and you know, whether it’s trials or tribulations or championships or whatever it may be – those definitely just come and go but a legacy is something that lives on forever. Owen Harts legacy of not only the human being he was but the incredible athlete and the performer. He, like myself, grew up in this industry. His father was a promoter. My father was a promoter, that was our original connection. So you know, the family band and travelling up and down the roads and everything that goes with that."
He added:
"Kudos to everyone involved. I mean, everyone involved in the decision to bring this to light and most importantly, Martha, that now Owen Harts legacy is going to be known and shared with the world. Most importantly is the foundation. It’s going to continue to grow and grow and the awareness is going to continue to grow, and it’s going to be able to impact lives in a really positive way. Sure Owen Hart had great matches. He was and a fantastic family man and husband and everything we know about Owen – and rumour has it he was pretty good prankster! His legacy being able to impact lives in 2021 and 2022 moving forward, that’s something that is very inspiring to me. I could could not be happier for all involved."
SPOILERS For Next Week's AEW Dark Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13 - Before Friday night’s AEW Rampage TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark on YouTube. - Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) defeated Jayson Strife- Andrade El[...]
Nov 13
Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Owen Hart Cup In AEW During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13 - During a guest appearance on “It’s My Wrestling Podcast“, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup which will be presented by AEW in associati[...]
Nov 13
Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 13 - The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the final announced card for the big event: AEW World Title Match“Hangman[...]
Nov 12
AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021) It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team i[...]
Nov 12 - Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19. In [...]
Nov 12
Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW? Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]
Nov 12 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future. Here is what he had to say: "I text with Tony Kha[...]
Nov 12
Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement? During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action sev[...]
Nov 12 - During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton. Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action sev[...]
Nov 12
First Match For ROH Final Battle Announced ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battl[...]
Nov 12 - ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months. Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battl[...]
Nov 12 - British television network ITV is reportedly working on a special documentary dedicated to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The news is being reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling[...]
Nov 12 - THE BOSS is back! The official WWE website has announced that Sasha Banks will be making her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. She has been off WWE television since the October [...]
Nov 12
NBC Announces 'Young Rock' Return Date NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED FORMATS The Sixth and Final Chapter of “This[...]
Nov 12 - NBC issued the following press release: NBC RINGS IN 2022 WITH DYNAMIC TALENT, A DOUBLE DOSE OF NEW COMEDY, BOLD DRAMAS AND SUPERCHARGED UNSCRIPTED FORMATS The Sixth and Final Chapter of “This[...]
Nov 12 - WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...]
Nov 12 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...]
Nov 12 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...]
Nov 12 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...]
Nov 12
WALTER Reportedly Dating Current WWE NXT UK Star WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...]
Nov 12 - WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...]
Nov 12 - Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...]
Nov 12 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...]
Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...]
Nov 12
Real Life Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...]
Nov 12 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...]
Nov 12 - CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave three names to look out for as the future [...]
Nov 12
Insane Clown Posse Issue Apology To WWE Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-wrestling, including their stint in WWE. During t[...]
Nov 12 - Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-wrestling, including their stint in WWE. During t[...]
Nov 12 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the first time ever. The following has been a[...]
Nov 12
News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s show is a non-title match between King Xavier Woods[...]
Nov 12 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s show is a non-title match between King Xavier Woods[...]
Nov 12
Funeral Details Announced For Chris Youngblood Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details for those wishing to attend: Christopher (Chris) [...]
Nov 12 - Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details for those wishing to attend: Christopher (Chris) [...]