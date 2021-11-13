Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight

The Buy-In Pre-Show Match Thunder Rosa and Hikari Shida vs. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose

Falls Count Anywhere Match Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Below is the final announced card for the big event:

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

