Final Announced AEW Full Gear Card For Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2021
The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Below is the final announced card for the big event:
AEW World Title Match “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Bryan Danielson vs. Miro Winner earns a future AEW World Title shot.
Falls Count Anywhere Match Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Minneapolis Street Fight Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert
CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
MJF vs. Darby Allin
PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo
The Buy-In Pre-Show Match Thunder Rosa and Hikari Shida vs. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose
