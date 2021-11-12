AEW Rampage Results (November 12th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Less than 24 hours before Full Gear, AEW had their final hour of TV and they are giving us 4 matches tonight to lead into the pay-per-view. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks & Chris Jericho and they're all ready to go so let's get straight to the wrestling!

Jungle Boy defeated Bobby Fish via Submission (10:10)

Jungle Boy makes his entrance and Bobby is already in the ring. Jungle Boy runs into the ring and gets the upper hand on Fish but it all goes wrong when Bobby wrenches Jungle Boy's arm when he was walking the top rope to bring him crashing onto the top rope and to the outside. Bobby continues his attack on the outside and returns JB to the ring and JB fights back with his arm drag from his rebound off the top rope, this time getting the better of Fish. The speed of Jungle Boy is too much for Bobby it seems but he gets caught on the apron and Bobby sends him to the floor with a roundhouse kick and then beats him down on the outside once again. He uses the barricades to really try and injure his opponent but Jungle Boy reverses the momentum and sends Bobby face first into the ring post to get some separation but Bobby is the first to his feet after all the damage JB has taken and he lays into him with knee strikes as we head to break. Bobby continues his attack as he attacks Jungle Boy's left arm throughout picture in picture. Both men are in the ring as we return from commercial and Jungle Boy makes his comeback with strikes but he only has one arm to make them. He gets the advantage with his Comebacker Lariat but Bobby is still the fresher man and gets a two count with a Hammerlock DDT. Bobby charges in to JB in the corner but Fish gets suplexed into the turnbuckle and then once again with a bridge for a two. Fish gets some separation and hits Jungle Boy with a huge Exploder into the ropes and Jungle Boy barely makes a three count and seems to really be out of it. Bobby delivers stiff kicks to Jungle Boy's injured arm but goes for one too many as Jungle Boy picks his leg and then after a struggle, gets the submission victory with the Snare Trap.

After the match, Adam Cole sprints out and he and Bobby beat down Jungle Boy and set him up for the Conchairto but Luchasaurus and Christian make the save before it can be delivered and Christian hits the Killswitch on Bobby as Adam Cole retreats up the ramp where the Bucks and Cutler are waiting.

Bryan Danielson vs Miro Video Package

Just like Dynamite, this is a preview from the Countdown show which you should definitely check out.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson & The Redeemer @ToBeMiro are on a collision course in the Finals of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament TOMORROW at #AEWFullGear! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/4RsnZTW5b3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Superkliq Promo

Nick tells Adam Cole to promote the PPV but he's interrupted by Hangman Adam Page. Page asks Cole to leave so he can speak to the Bucks but Cole doesn't want to leave. The Bucks tell him it's okay and Hangman apologises. He says he was an ass and cost them their shot at the tag titles but they took away his chance at the world title in July so they're even now. He tells them that if they so much as touch him tomorrow, then he will ruin them. Oh my god.

The No. 1 contender @theAdamPage has a strong message for his former friends the @youngbucks ahead of his #AEW World Title match tomorrow at #AEWFullGear. Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/OsDhb8QQ8A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Santana Garrett via Pinfall (2:02)

Jade gets her big entrance and immediately is too much for Santana Garrett but we see Red Velvet, Jade's Quarter Final opponent in the TBS tournament, watching ringside and so does Jade. Jade gets distracted jaw jacking with Velvet and Garrett recovers and jumps her but that doesn't last long as Jade turns the tables immediately. She tosses her over the barricade into Velvet's lap and Velvet is not happy. Back in the ring, Santana tries to attack Jade in the corner but she gets caught and hit with the Jaded and that's all she wrote.

After the match, Velvet jumps Jade from behind and for some reason, a cake is ringside (I'm reliably informed that this is to celebrate Jade's one year anniversary in AEW) and it goes into Mark Sterling's face. Velvet and Jade brawl with the referees trying to separate them until we cut away to something else.

Guess @MarkSterlingEsq gets all of the anniversary cake, and @Thee_Red_Velvet is all over @Jade_Cargill ahead of their TBS Title Tournament quarterfinal match! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8ORDXNOzgu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston Video Package

Another Count Down preview and this match, built in three weeks, is one of the ones I'm most looking forward to. What a job AEW and Punk & Kingston have done here.

We're less than 24 hours away from the very personal war between @MadKing1981 & @CMPunk at #AEWFullGear TOMORROW on PPV! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/c7rtPGZa4s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Dante Martin defeated Ariya Daivari via Pinfall (5:35)

We're in Minneapolis, Minnesota and both these athletes are from there too so this is a crowd pleaser as Daivari makes his AEW debut. Behind the commentary desk we see Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook and Taz says he wants to talk to one of the men in this match. It's also noted that Lio Rush isn't here because of a family situation. Both these men are known for their high flying but early on it seems that Dante is just a level above Daivari but he gets caught on the top rope and Daivari takes control. He nearly pins him with a leg drop over the middle rope and continues his offence after but Dante eventually comes back with a Sunset Flip for two and an Enzuigiri but Daivari catches him with a Flying Neckbreaker and hits a Pepsi Twist to send Dante to the mat. He gets a two following a Frog Splash as Dante is in real trouble. Martin manages to grab a Mousetrap Pin out of nowhere for two and then takes Daivari out on the outside and then returns him to the ring where he gets the pin with his Double Jump Moonsault.

After the match, Team Taz strike and Hook and Hobbs give him some paper and offer him an opportunity to join them whilst Ricky Starks explains this all on the microphone. Will he ditch Lio like he ditched Sydal?!

Britt Baker vs Tay Conti Video Package

Another Count Down preview and if you don't plan on watching this, why not?! Tay doesn't stand much chance but you wouldn't know it from this video.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Matt Hardy goes first and tells Orange shouldn't have ever gone in his business and Orange says that's not good. Matt says that he's seen the Lumberjack list and apart from Best Friends the Lumberjacks are all people with integrity. Orange says that this has been going on forever and after tonight, it's over between them and Hardy agrees. I think we all agree. I never need to see these two interact again after tonight! Anyway. That's enough talk, it's time for the main event!

Matt Hardy defeated Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (10:08) in a Lumberjack Match

We return with the Lumberjacks in place and Hardy in the ring with his Family Office seeming to be arguing. Orange makes his entrance with his actual Lumberjack Best Friends. As the match gets underway, it seems Bunny and Isiah are arguing. Matt Hardy offers 23 grand to whoever beats up Orange Cassidy and his friends and all the babyface Lumberjacks get taken out. Cassidy gets the better of Hardy in the ring but Hardy sends him out of the ring and Orange has to fight them off. He gets back in the ring and Hardy goes for a Twist of Fate but Cassidy reverses into a backslide for two. Matt sends him to the outside and Cassidy gets sent into the barricade with his injured ribs by the Blade who follows up with more shots and returns him to the ring. Hardy picks the bones of Cassidy as we head to break and this continues throughout the commercial break and sends him to the outside when he's bored and the Lumberjacks take turns attacking his ribs. They eventually roll him back in the ring for Hardy to pick the bones once more but Cassidy kicks out of a pin. Hardy gives Cassidy back to the lumberjacks and tries another pin when he comes back in but Cassidy still has fight in him. Orange kicks out again with a Backdrop and we return to the action as Cassidy gets sent back outside. All of a sudden though, Chuck and Wheeler Yuta hit stereo dives to take out some lumberjacks and the Orange does the same the other side. Orange climbs back in and sends Hardy outside before taking them all out with the Assisted Rocket Launch.

Cassidy sets up for a crossbody and when he hits it, Matt fakes an injury to lure Cassidy in and hits him with a Side Effect for another two. Cassidy follows up with his Tilt A Whirl DDT and then the match breaks down from here as we get everyone in the ring. Cassidy hits a Beach Break and sets up for the Orange Punch but then he has to take out more members of the HFO than he's able to handle and in the end, the Blade sneaks in with the Brass Knuckles and knocks Orange out to let Matt Hardy get the pinfall victory.After the match, the Lumberjacks and the HFO hit all members of the Best Friends to leave them all laying as the show ends.

Well, that's a sad ending to a pretty good show but I won't care if we all get the ultimate happy ending tomorrow night.