WWE Issues Statement Refuting Claims Made By Keith Lee

Recently released WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently claimed that he paid for all his medical bills while he was out of action for over half a year having battle heart inflammation due to COVID-19.

In an update, PWInsider is reporting that the company issued them a statement calling claims made by Lee "erroneous" and noting they take the health of their Superstars seriously.

The statement reads:

"Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous.



WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company.

Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE."