Where Next For Matt Cardona - WWE or AEW?

Matt Cardona recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed the possibility of returning to WWE or AEW in the future.

Here is what he had to say:

"I text with Tony Khan, I had a text conversation with him a couple of months ago. But it was nothing like, ‘oh, come to AEW,’ it was nothing like that, which is very nice about the work I’ve been doing. I’ve not been talking to WWE. Listen, I love WWE. I love my time there, I am forever grateful for my time. The only thing I ever wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have been able to create my podcast and have the time of my life right now. I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future. If they want to bring me to WrestleMania in Dallas to induct me into the Hall Of Fame, I am 100% down,” Cardona claimed. “I mean, that’s the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I became the Intercontinental Champion. If they want to induct me into the Hall Of Fame for that, since we’re in Dallas again, I would go. But as for returning, not yet."

On his advice to released WWE talent:

"I put out a tweet like this yesterday or today. Something like, if you work hard and hustle, you’ll do just fine for yourself, but if you don’t, you’re not. It’s that f*cking simple. You need to work, and when you succeed, work even harder. That’s just the truth, right? You have to create your own opportunities and my hashtag, #AlwayzReady, it sells a lot of t-shirts it’s my entrance music but it’s seriously the way I live my life. Because you have to be always ready. Because if you get a lot of opportunities, great, but if you don’t, s–t. You better be ready when you get that one opportunity, right? Because you can’t complain on the internet all day long, but when you get your shot and you fail, that’s on you, so you’ve got to be always ready."

Where would you like to see Matt Cardona go - WWE or AEW?