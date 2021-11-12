Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2021
During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton.
Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action seven years due to a series of concussions, thus ending his competitive career.
On Twitter today, Grave seemingly teased coming out of retirement. He tweeted:
"I kinda wanna wrestle again."
