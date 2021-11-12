WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2021

Corey Graves Coming Out Of Retirement?

During this past Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network, Corey Graves won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa, before losing it to Byron Saxton.

Graves was forced to retire from in-ring action seven years due to a series of concussions, thus ending his competitive career.

On Twitter today, Grave seemingly teased coming out of retirement. He tweeted:

"I kinda wanna wrestle again."

 


