First Match For ROH Final Battle Announced

ROH Final Battle 2021 will be the final event before the company goes on hiatus for several months.

Ring of Honor issued the following today, announcing the first match for their upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 11, 2021.

Check out the official announcement below:

”In a grudge match 10 months in the making, former friends Shane Taylor and Kenny King will collide at the Final Battle: End of an Era pay-per-view on Dec. 11 in Baltimore.

Taylor has had a score to settle with King since February, when King betrayed Taylor by hitting him over the head with a chair to cause him to lose his ROH World Title Match against then-champion RUSH.

It was inevitable that these two would square off, and ROH’s biggest pay-per-view of the year is a fitting place to do it. The bout was signed after Taylor and King had a face-to-face confrontation following a match between Dragon Lee and Matt Taven on the current episode of ROH Week By Week.”