Today’s the 1 year anniversary of @Jade_Cargill signing with @AEW ! To celebrate I’ve booked Jade vs. savvy veteran wrestler @SantanaGarrett_ TONIGHT on #AEWRampage ! Watching closely will be Jade’s TBS Title quarterfinal opponent @Thee_Red_Velvet seated ringside for Tonight’s bout https://t.co/Rlaokuv8rq pic.twitter.com/uTcCGQscGq

Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-year anniversary of Cargill signing with AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

» More News From This Feed

Jim Ross Might Have To Take Time Off AEW Commentary To Deal With Skin Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...] Nov 12 - WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross reveals doctors found more[...]

Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...] Nov 12 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will go up against Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-[...]

MJF Says Nobody Is Watching AEW For Former WWE Stars

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...] Nov 12 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed what his chances would be like on Dancing With The[...]

Charlotte Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments About Their Heat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...] Nov 12 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown. Lynch said [...]

WALTER Reportedly Dating Current WWE NXT UK Star

WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...] Nov 12 - WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The couple has been public about their relationship on [...]

Top Dolla Collaborates With Recently Released B-Fab For Post-WWE Farewell Rap

Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...] Nov 12 - Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their e[...]

Paul Heyman Calls Playing With WWE Audience "Spiritually Orgasmic"

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...] Nov 12 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The return to live crowds. Just the interaction with th[...]

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania Being A Two-Night Event

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...]

Real Life Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...] Nov 12 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...]

CM Punk Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Future Of AEW

CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave three names to look out for as the future [...] Nov 12 - CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave three names to look out for as the future [...]

Insane Clown Posse Issue Apology To WWE

Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-wrestling, including their stint in WWE. During t[...] Nov 12 - Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-wrestling, including their stint in WWE. During t[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the first time ever. The following has been a[...] Nov 12 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the first time ever. The following has been a[...]

News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s show is a non-title match between King Xavier Woods[...] Nov 12 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s show is a non-title match between King Xavier Woods[...]

Funeral Details Announced For Chris Youngblood

Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details for those wishing to attend: Christopher (Chris) [...] Nov 12 - Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details for those wishing to attend: Christopher (Chris) [...]

New Title Match Announced For AAA TripleMania Regia Event

AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the updated card: AAA Mega Championship Match:Kenny Omeg[...] Nov 12 - AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the updated card: AAA Mega Championship Match:Kenny Omeg[...]

AEW Star Recently Suffered Heel Injury

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The injury occurred when he was tossed off the stage by Lu[...] Nov 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The injury occurred when he was tossed off the stage by Lu[...]

Lio Rush Discusses His Money Troubles With WWE

During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning money in WWE. “I remember being on the road w[...] Nov 12 - During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning money in WWE. “I remember being on the road w[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Got Married

Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests at the wedding including WWE and Impact stars Kar[...] Nov 12 - Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests at the wedding including WWE and Impact stars Kar[...]

NJPW Announces Final Match For Battle In The Valley Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) will take place on November 13, 2[...] Nov 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) will take place on November 13, 2[...]

Beth Phoenix Reveals She Pitched To Be Brock Lesnar’s Sister

WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar's Sister. Clearly, that was neve[...] Nov 12 - WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar's Sister. Clearly, that was neve[...]

Bryan Danielson: I Felt I Could Sleepwalk Through My WWE Matches

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and joining AEW presents him with new challenges. "T[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and joining AEW presents him with new challenges. "T[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point Pay-Per-View Card

The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the event, which airs on November 20, 2021, on IMPACT! P[...] Nov 12 - The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the event, which airs on November 20, 2021, on IMPACT! P[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage

During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bischoff revealed he was a huge fan of Kingston&rsqu[...] Nov 12 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bischoff revealed he was a huge fan of Kingston&rsqu[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Location Confirmed

AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announced Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas nex[...] Nov 11 - AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announced Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas nex[...]