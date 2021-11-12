Charlotte Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments About Their Heat
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2021
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown.
Lynch said of her relationship with Flair:
"We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter."
Charlotte Flair has now seemingly responded with the following tweet:
"Everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼"
One has to speculate how much of this both women using the incident to further their rivaly, either way it is interesting stuff!
Are you Team Flair or Team Lynch?
https://wrestlr.me/72043/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 12
Nov 12 - WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross had provided another update on his recent skin cancer diagnosis on the latest episode of his Gr[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will g[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, AEW star MJF said viewers of AEW are not tuning in just to see former WWE Superstars and also revealed [...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incid[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - WWE NXT UK star WALTER is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce and he is now dating NXT UK star Jinny, according to WrestlingNews.co. The c[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on Smac[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Nick Cattles Show, where he spoke about what he missed most about wrestling during the Pandemic era. "The r[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman sai[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker roo[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated a[...]
Nov 12 Insane Clown Posse Issue Apology To WWE Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-[...]
Nov 12 - Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota [...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s s[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details fo[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the upd[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The inju[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning mo[...]
Nov 12 WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Got Married Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests[...]
Nov 12 - Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin K[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and j[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the ev[...]
Nov 12
Nov 12 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bi[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announc[...]
Nov 11
Nov 11 - The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dyn[...]