Charlotte Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments About Their Heat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has responded to comments Becky Lynch made about their real-life heat following a backstage incident at a recent episode of SmackDown.

Lynch said of her relationship with Flair:

"We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter."



Charlotte Flair has now seemingly responded with the following tweet:

"Everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼"

One has to speculate how much of this both women using the incident to further their rivaly, either way it is interesting stuff!

Are you Team Flair or Team Lynch?