Top Dolla Collaborates With Recently Released B-Fab For Post-WWE Farewell Rap
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 12, 2021
Earlier this month, Hit Row member B-Fab was released by WWE right as the group was getting called up to the main roster. The faction appeared on SmackDown, with B-Fab having been removed from their entrance theme and having no mention on the show.
Top Dolla took to Twitter to release a rap song about the whole situation, which even featured B-Fab.
In addition to this, B-Fab released her own rap about the situation.
