The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania Being A Two-Night Event

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format.

The Deadman said:

"I like going to two nights now, because WrestleMania was a long night. You’re there 6-7 hours, and it’s hard to keep and sustain that energy level as a fan.

You get taken on all these emotional rides all through the course of the night to the point where you’re just worn out. So, I love the fact that they are going to two nights.

I think it will keep the energy levels high, the excitement high, and I’m really excited about it."

WrestleMania first moved to a two-night format in 2020 with The Undertaker main eventing Night 1 of the entertainment spectacular. He defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, which was his final match in WWE.

Do you prefer one or two night WrestleMania events?