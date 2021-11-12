Real Life Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no one wants him here.

Eddie went on to tell Punk if he doesn’t stop smirking he will smack the smirk off his face and then challenged him to a match at Full Gear.

Kingston said the following to Punk as he was leaving:

"I don’t care about winning or losing at Full Gear. All I’m gonna do is beat you up and after I’m done beating you up, do me a favor – quit again and leave for 7 years and don’t come back."

This led to a brawl which both men had to be separated from.

A source reportedly told Wrestling Observer that there is legit heat between Punk and Kingston and goes back to an incident that took place in IWA Mid South years ago:

"A wrestler/subscriber noted to us after watching the Kingston-Punk segment on Rampage: I can fully vouch for Eddie’s promo on Punk the other night. I was sitting right there in an IWA Mid South locker room when Punk called Eddie and his partner at the time, Blackjack Marciano, fat, lazy and unsafe. Marciano had just accidentally injured Delirious in a previous match and Punk was hot about it, so just buried them nonstop. I could see why Eddie hung onto that hate and anger for so long."

Was the Truth Too Much for CM Punk to Handle when Kingston put him on Blast? | AEW Rampage, 11/5/21