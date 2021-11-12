WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Got Married

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

We wish RVD and Katie all the best and many happy years of marriage.

A number of wrestlers were guests at the wedding including WWE and Impact stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania Being A Two-Night Event

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman sai[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman sai[...]

Real Life Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker roo[...] Nov 12 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker roo[...]

CM Punk Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Future Of AEW

CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated a[...] Nov 12 - CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated a[...]

Insane Clown Posse Issue Apology To WWE

Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-[...] Nov 12 - Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Ramapge On TNT

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota [...] Nov 12 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota [...]

News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s s[...] Nov 12 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s s[...]

Funeral Details Announced For Chris Youngblood

Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details fo[...] Nov 12 - Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details fo[...]

New Title Match Announced For AAA TripleMania Regia Event

AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the upd[...] Nov 12 - AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the upd[...]

AEW Star Recently Suffered Heel Injury

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The inju[...] Nov 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The inju[...]

Lio Rush Discusses His Money Troubles With WWE

During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning mo[...] Nov 12 - During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning mo[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Got Married

Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests[...] Nov 12 - Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests[...]

NJPW Announces Final Match For Battle In The Valley Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin K[...] Nov 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin K[...]

Beth Phoenix Reveals She Pitched To Be Brock Lesnar’s Sister

WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in[...] Nov 12 - WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in[...]

Bryan Danielson: I Felt I Could Sleepwalk Through My WWE Matches

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and j[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and j[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point Pay-Per-View Card

The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the ev[...] Nov 12 - The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the ev[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage

During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bi[...] Nov 12 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bi[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Location Confirmed

AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announc[...] Nov 11 - AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announc[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases Heading Into Full Gear

The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dyn[...] Nov 11 - The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dyn[...]

Jimmy Hart Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moments

WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on KTRE during which he spoke about the growth of WrestleMania his favorite from WWE's biggest show [...] Nov 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on KTRE during which he spoke about the growth of WrestleMania his favorite from WWE's biggest show [...]

Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt

Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during tod[...] Nov 11 - Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during tod[...]

Ric Flair Returning To Podcasting With 'Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored'

The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting. Below is the press release: Podcast Heat Launc[...] Nov 11 - The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting. Below is the press release: Podcast Heat Launc[...]

Darby Allin Reveals How He Learned He'd Be Facing CM Punk

Darby Allin was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about how he learned he would be facing off against CM Punk in the fo[...] Nov 11 - Darby Allin was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about how he learned he would be facing off against CM Punk in the fo[...]

Darius Rucker Recalls Buying One Of Ric Flair's Robes

Darius Rucker, who is the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, recently spoke with Coop at the CMA awards and talked about having purchased one of [...] Nov 11 - Darius Rucker, who is the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, recently spoke with Coop at the CMA awards and talked about having purchased one of [...]

Lady Frost Secures Long-Term Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Lady Frost has finalized a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and officially signed a long-term contract with the[...] Nov 11 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Lady Frost has finalized a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and officially signed a long-term contract with the[...]