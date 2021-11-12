Beth Phoenix Reveals She Pitched To Be Brock Lesnar’s Sister

Her pitch would have been around the 2012 return of Lesnar when she was Divas Champion.

Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL. pic.twitter.com/OZOH3VgVOe

“Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL.”

Clearly, that was never approved but, it's a fun fact all the same!

WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar's Sister.

» More News From This Feed

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On WrestleMania Being A Two-Night Event

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker revealed what he thinks about WrestleMania moving to a two-night format. The Deadman said: "I like going to two nights now, because Wrest[...]

Real Life Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston

During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...] Nov 12 - During last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk & Eddie Kingston clashed in a heated promo. Eddie told Punk that no one in the locker room has the balls to tell him to his face that no on[...]

CM Punk Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Future Of AEW

CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave three names to look out for as the future [...] Nov 12 - CM Punk’s next big match will be against Eddie Kingston tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear. Ahead of that match he spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave three names to look out for as the future [...]

Insane Clown Posse Issue Apology To WWE

Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-wrestling, including their stint in WWE. During t[...] Nov 12 - Corey Graves recently interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J, The Insane Clown Posse on his "After The Bell" podcast to talk about their time in pro-wrestling, including their stint in WWE. During t[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Ramapge On TNT

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the first time ever. The following has been a[...] Nov 12 - Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will be the 2021 Full Gear go-home edition airing live on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the first time ever. The following has been a[...]

News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s show is a non-title match between King Xavier Woods[...] Nov 12 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The only match announced thus far for tonight’s show is a non-title match between King Xavier Woods[...]

Funeral Details Announced For Chris Youngblood

Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details for those wishing to attend: Christopher (Chris) [...] Nov 12 - Former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55 back in July. His family have now released funeral details for those wishing to attend: Christopher (Chris) [...]

New Title Match Announced For AAA TripleMania Regia Event

AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the updated card: AAA Mega Championship Match:Kenny Omeg[...] Nov 12 - AAA announced during a recent press conference that FTR will be defending the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia. Below is the updated card: AAA Mega Championship Match:Kenny Omeg[...]

AEW Star Recently Suffered Heel Injury

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The injury occurred when he was tossed off the stage by Lu[...] Nov 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The injury occurred when he was tossed off the stage by Lu[...]

Lio Rush Discusses His Money Troubles With WWE

During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning money in WWE. “I remember being on the road w[...] Nov 12 - During a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Lio Rush went into detail about the issues he had concerning money in WWE. “I remember being on the road w[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Got Married

Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests at the wedding including WWE and Impact stars Kar[...] Nov 12 - Congratulations are in order! Rob Van Dam and long-term partner Katie Forbes got married on Thursday in Las Vegas. A number of wrestlers were guests at the wedding including WWE and Impact stars Kar[...]

NJPW Announces Final Match For Battle In The Valley Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) will take place on November 13, 2[...] Nov 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release announcing that a tag team match between Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) and The LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) will take place on November 13, 2[...]

Beth Phoenix Reveals She Pitched To Be Brock Lesnar’s Sister

WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar's Sister. Clearly, that was neve[...] Nov 12 - WWE NXT commentator Beth Phoenix revealed she once made a pitch to long-time WWE producer and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar's Sister. Clearly, that was neve[...]

Bryan Danielson: I Felt I Could Sleepwalk Through My WWE Matches

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and joining AEW presents him with new challenges. "T[...] Nov 12 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson admits that he was just too comfortable in his WWE and joining AEW presents him with new challenges. "T[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point Pay-Per-View Card

The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the event, which airs on November 20, 2021, on IMPACT! P[...] Nov 12 - The card for the upcoming IMPACT Turning Point event has been updated following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV. Y Check out the updated card for the event, which airs on November 20, 2021, on IMPACT! P[...]

Eric Bischoff Praises CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage

During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bischoff revealed he was a huge fan of Kingston&rsqu[...] Nov 12 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the recent CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment on AEW Rampage this past Friday. Bischoff revealed he was a huge fan of Kingston&rsqu[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Location Confirmed

AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announced Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas nex[...] Nov 11 - AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announced Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas nex[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases Heading Into Full Gear

The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers, up from the 878,000 vi[...] Nov 11 - The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers, up from the 878,000 vi[...]

Jimmy Hart Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moments

WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on KTRE during which he spoke about the growth of WrestleMania his favorite from WWE's biggest show of the year. Check out the highlights below: On [...] Nov 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on KTRE during which he spoke about the growth of WrestleMania his favorite from WWE's biggest show of the year. Check out the highlights below: On [...]

Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt

Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during today’s media scrum. Here is what he said as p[...] Nov 11 - Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during today’s media scrum. Here is what he said as p[...]

Ric Flair Returning To Podcasting With 'Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored'

The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting. Below is the press release: Podcast Heat Launches with “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored[...] Nov 11 - The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting. Below is the press release: Podcast Heat Launches with “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored[...]

Darby Allin Reveals How He Learned He'd Be Facing CM Punk

Darby Allin was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about how he learned he would be facing off against CM Punk in the former world champion's first wrestling match in 7 y[...] Nov 11 - Darby Allin was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about how he learned he would be facing off against CM Punk in the former world champion's first wrestling match in 7 y[...]

Darius Rucker Recalls Buying One Of Ric Flair's Robes

Darius Rucker, who is the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, recently spoke with Coop at the CMA awards and talked about having purchased one of Ric Flair's authentic robes from back in his wrest[...] Nov 11 - Darius Rucker, who is the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, recently spoke with Coop at the CMA awards and talked about having purchased one of Ric Flair's authentic robes from back in his wrest[...]

Lady Frost Secures Long-Term Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Lady Frost has finalized a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and officially signed a long-term contract with the promotion. The report mentions that Frost was no[...] Nov 11 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Lady Frost has finalized a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and officially signed a long-term contract with the promotion. The report mentions that Frost was no[...]