This week’s show was the go-home show for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Dynamite ranked #3 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from the #6 ranking last week.

Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers, up from the 878,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.34 rating, which is up from the 0.33 last week.

The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Location Confirmed

AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announced Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas nex[...] Nov 11 - AEW is returning to Las Vegas for the Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. During today’s Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan announced Double Or Nothing will be held in Las Vegas nex[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases Heading Into Full Gear

The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers, up from the 878,000 vi[...] Nov 11 - The viewership figures for the November 10 edition of AEW Dynamite are in and they reveal an increase in viewers for the 2-hour broadcast on TNT. Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers, up from the 878,000 vi[...]

Jimmy Hart Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moments

WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on KTRE during which he spoke about the growth of WrestleMania his favorite from WWE's biggest show of the year. Check out the highlights below: On [...] Nov 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart was recently a guest on KTRE during which he spoke about the growth of WrestleMania his favorite from WWE's biggest show of the year. Check out the highlights below: On [...]

Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt

Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during today’s media scrum. Here is what he said as p[...] Nov 11 - Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during today’s media scrum. Here is what he said as p[...]

Ric Flair Returning To Podcasting With 'Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored'

The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting. Below is the press release: Podcast Heat Launches with “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored[...] Nov 11 - The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting. Below is the press release: Podcast Heat Launches with “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored[...]

Darby Allin Reveals How He Learned He'd Be Facing CM Punk

Darby Allin was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about how he learned he would be facing off against CM Punk in the former world champion's first wrestling match in 7 y[...] Nov 11 - Darby Allin was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about how he learned he would be facing off against CM Punk in the former world champion's first wrestling match in 7 y[...]

Darius Rucker Recalls Buying One Of Ric Flair's Robes

Darius Rucker, who is the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, recently spoke with Coop at the CMA awards and talked about having purchased one of Ric Flair's authentic robes from back in his wrest[...] Nov 11 - Darius Rucker, who is the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, recently spoke with Coop at the CMA awards and talked about having purchased one of Ric Flair's authentic robes from back in his wrest[...]

Lady Frost Secures Long-Term Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Lady Frost has finalized a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and officially signed a long-term contract with the promotion. The report mentions that Frost was no[...] Nov 11 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Lady Frost has finalized a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and officially signed a long-term contract with the promotion. The report mentions that Frost was no[...]

Bobby Lashley Says It Felt "Great" To Drop The WWE Championship To Big E, Reveals He's Workout Buddies With Boogeyman

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TalkSport, where he spoke about his recent run with the WWE Championship. “Yes, I think it was one [a reign to be proud of]. Especially who I got to [...] Nov 11 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TalkSport, where he spoke about his recent run with the WWE Championship. “Yes, I think it was one [a reign to be proud of]. Especially who I got to [...]

Eric Bischoff: "I think NXT 2.0 is having an identity crisis."

Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to discuss his belief that NXT is undergoing a bit of an identity crisis amid their "2.0" rebranding process. “WWE does live action televis[...] Nov 11 - Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to discuss his belief that NXT is undergoing a bit of an identity crisis amid their "2.0" rebranding process. “WWE does live action televis[...]

Moose Talks About Cutting Promo On AEW/WWE World Champions On IMPACT, Reactions From Other Wrestlers

Moose recently appeared on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the promo he cut following his IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship win, in which he referenced champions from other p[...] Nov 11 - Moose recently appeared on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the promo he cut following his IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship win, in which he referenced champions from other p[...]

Taylor Rust Reflects On WWE Performance Center, Shawn Michaels, and Ring of Honor

Taylor Rust recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he spoke about the past few years of his career. “It’s very very unique how it’s all kind of unfolding, ya know[...] Nov 11 - Taylor Rust recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he spoke about the past few years of his career. “It’s very very unique how it’s all kind of unfolding, ya know[...]

Arn Anderson Speaks About His Son Brock Getting Into Wrestling

During the most recent episode of the ARN show, Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on his son Brock getting into the wrestling industry. “Our first conversation was, there was never a time wh[...] Nov 11 - During the most recent episode of the ARN show, Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on his son Brock getting into the wrestling industry. “Our first conversation was, there was never a time wh[...]

WWE NXT Results From WrestleMania On-Sale Ticket Party

WWE held the official WrestleMania 38 ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with matches from the NXT 2.0 brand. Below are the results courtesy of PWInsider: - Odyssey Jones de[...] Nov 11 - WWE held the official WrestleMania 38 ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with matches from the NXT 2.0 brand. Below are the results courtesy of PWInsider: - Odyssey Jones de[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV. The episode will also air on IMAPCT's Twitch online streaming channel. Below is the final announced card: - Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb with a K. - Su Yung&r[...] Nov 11 - Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV. The episode will also air on IMAPCT's Twitch online streaming channel. Below is the final announced card: - Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb with a K. - Su Yung&r[...]

The Undertaker Set for Upcoming Surgeries

The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself. Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Invasion on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on [...] Nov 11 - The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself. Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Invasion on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on [...]

AEW Dark: Elevation SPOILERS For November 15

Below are the spoilers for the Monday, November 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, taped before Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Courtesy[...] Nov 11 - Below are the spoilers for the Monday, November 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, taped before Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Courtesy[...]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Provides Update On His Health

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Twitter today to provide an update on his recent surgery for prostate cancer. Here is what he said: “Hi everybody, I’d just lik[...] Nov 11 - WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Twitter today to provide an update on his recent surgery for prostate cancer. Here is what he said: “Hi everybody, I’d just lik[...]

Becky Lynch Discusses Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair

During an interview with SI.com, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was asked about the real-life backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair last month on an episode of WWE SmackDown during a[...] Nov 11 - During an interview with SI.com, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was asked about the real-life backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair last month on an episode of WWE SmackDown during a[...]

AEW Changed Original Plans For Cody Rhodes At AEW Full Gear

AEW recently announced Cody Rhodes and PAC will be teaming up vs Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at this coming Sunday's Full Gear pay-per-view event. Andrade has been feuding with PAC while Rhode[...] Nov 11 - AEW recently announced Cody Rhodes and PAC will be teaming up vs Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at this coming Sunday's Full Gear pay-per-view event. Andrade has been feuding with PAC while Rhode[...]

WWE Live Event Results (11/10/2021)

Last night, WWE held a live event in Manchester, UK. Finn Balor and Cesaro def. WALTER and Sheamus Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss via DQ Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre def[...] Nov 11 - Last night, WWE held a live event in Manchester, UK. Finn Balor and Cesaro def. WALTER and Sheamus Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss via DQ Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre def[...]

Jason Baker Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt, Creative Freedom In WWE

Special effects / make-up artist Jason Baker recently sat down with the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, where he spoke about working with various wrestlers such as Bray Wyatt and the level of creative free[...] Nov 11 - Special effects / make-up artist Jason Baker recently sat down with the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, where he spoke about working with various wrestlers such as Bray Wyatt and the level of creative free[...]

Danny Davis and Maven Coming Out Of Retirement For ISPW Event

ISPW has announced that their upcoming event in Totowa, NJ will feature stars like former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven and Danny Davis. The event takes place on November 19th. The press release can[...] Nov 11 - ISPW has announced that their upcoming event in Totowa, NJ will feature stars like former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven and Danny Davis. The event takes place on November 19th. The press release can[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 10th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history with these go home shows, this one is gearing up to[...] Nov 10 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history with these go home shows, this one is gearing up to[...]