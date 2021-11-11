Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt

Tony Khan discussed whether he’s been in contact with the former Bray Wyatt and ROH’s tape library reportedly being up for sale during today’s media scrum.

Here is what he said as per Wrestling Inc:

On if he’s spoken with Wyatt:

“I like Windham a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know, I haven’t talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW. The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and it was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So, it’s a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing — I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he’s a wonderful person and a really great talent.”

On if AEW has interest in ROH’s video library:

“Well, there is a lot of great stuff there. They’ve had a lot of great matches, great shows, and a great library, and some great talent, so I can’t say with any certainty. But we’ll see what happens on the business side, and as far as the talent goes, I’d say stay tuned to AEW. There’s Dynamite every Wednesday, there’s Rampage [each Friday], and we’re on pay-per-view Saturday, so, you never know who’s going to show up in AEW.

“As for the business side of it, I’m good friends with a lot of people in the company of Ring of Honor. And their agent is actually my neighbor in LA, like, he lives down the block and he’s a friend of mine. So I’m very familiar with what’s going on there, but I can’t say with any degree of certainty what will happen on the business side.”