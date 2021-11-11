Ric Flair Returning To Podcasting With 'Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored'

The following press release was issued today announcing Ric Flair’s return to podcasting.

Below is the press release:

Podcast Heat Launches with “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored” and “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw”

The Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling and dealing, limousine riding, jet flying, son of a gun, Ric Flair will be styling and profiling on a brand new podcast network, Podcast Heat, starting this month. “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored,” will pair the 16-time world champion with former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) announcer and Pittsburgh sports radio mainstay on 105.9 The X, Mark Madden, and will take an in-depth look at pivotal moments and memorable matches in Flair’s Hall of Fame career. The podcast will also give Flair and Madden the platform to give their uncensored views and opinions on the current state of professional wrestling.

Also joining Podcast Heat in November will be “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,” a weekly dive into some of the most important moments and craziest stories in pro wrestling with Hall of Famers, Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw. “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” will bring fans ‘into the car’ as the two legends, in-and-out of the ring, invite their friends to ‘travel down the road’ to talk about the moments that shaped the wrestling business and reminisce over the tales they collected from the numerous miles traveled around the country.

“When our team started to envision what Podcast Heat would look like, we wanted to kick things off with shows that fans will want to consume, and that will keep them talking. I’m confident that ‘Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored,’ and ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,’ will be can’t miss, weekly content,” said Podcast Heat founder Dave Greene. “Ric Flair with a wide open forum to talk about his career and the entire wrestling business? And Brisco and Bradshaw sharing never before heard stories from their storied careers? Buckle up, folks.”

16-time World Heavyweight Champion, Ric Flair

“I’ve had the greatest career in the history of the professional wrestling, and now it’s time to have the greatest podcast. This is the first time in my career I’ll truly be able to open up about not only my career, but the entire wrestling business. Whether you like it or not, learn to love it, because it’s going to be the best podcast going today. Wooooo!”

“The Super Genius” Mark Madden

“I’ve known Ric Flair since 1987. I worked with him at WCW from 1993 to 2000. I edited and co-wrote his best-selling autobiography, ‘To Be the Man.’ I’ve seen all the media pieces done on Ric, like the ESPN 30 for 30. And I’m telling you, we’ve only scratched the surface on Ric Flair. Listeners to this podcast will find that out.”

Hall of Famer John Bradshaw

“When I started in the wrestling business 30 years ago, it was Groundhog Day. We would go to a town and wrestle. Then three or four of us would get in a car, grab a couple of adult beverages, drive three or four hours to the next town, wrestle, and do it all again. We didn’t have cell phones, so we only had each other for creative purposes, and that’s why things always got so crazy. ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ is going to bring some of those road stories out of the cars and to our listening audience.”

Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco

“Bradshaw and I have grown tired of watching ‘Billionaire Connie’ [Conrad Thompson] make all of the money in wrestling podcasting and have decided to invade his business. The B2W0, Brisco and Bradshaw World Order, can’t wait to make one last run and see if a couple of old timers can still get over.”

To interact with “‘Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored’ on social media, follow @FlairUncensored on Twitter.

To interact with “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” on social media, follow @BriscoAndBradshaw on Twitter.