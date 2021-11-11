Bobby Lashley Says It Felt "Great" To Drop The WWE Championship To Big E, Reveals He's Workout Buddies With Boogeyman

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TalkSport, where he spoke about his recent run with the WWE Championship.

“Yes, I think it was one [a reign to be proud of]. Especially who I got to defend it against and who I won it off. Man, Miz is great! Defending at ‘Mania against Drew. Everyone was like ‘how is it going to go, what are they going to do?’ and then me and Drew tore down the house. I think it’s just given me the legitimacy that I’ve wanted. I knew it was going to happen sooner or later. I wasn’t going to retire until it did [laughs]. I was just hoping I’d hit it before 50! I stayed in great the whole time and I think I’ve got so much more left.”

Lashley said he was happy to drop the belt to Big E.

“It felt great to drop it to Big E. There’s a few guys who just need a push and during my time as champion, I was trying to help out a lot of guys. Like Riddle and [Xavier] Woods, look what they’ve done afterwards. It helped elevate them and that’s what I tried to do. When I came back, I wanted the title, but I wanted to be that guy. When I started out, I had Booker T, Big Show, JBL, Undertaker, Finlay and all these guys that wanted to work with me and help me. It’s all about respect and that’s what I want to do with a lot of these young guys coming up. We have some superstars coming up, some of the guys in NXT too, that have got it. Just to be in the ring with me will help them. I’ll beat them, but they’ll be alright! [laughs].”

