Moose Talks About Cutting Promo On AEW/WWE World Champions On IMPACT, Reactions From Other Wrestlers
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 11, 2021
Moose recently appeared on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the promo he cut following his IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship win, in which he referenced champions from other promotions.
“They told me I would have three minutes to cut a promo and to think about what I wanted to say and that it was good because it was my first time talking as champion. I could have cut the typical bullshit promo about being a fighting champion. Everything I thought about saying, I was just saying stuff that champions before me had said. What could I say that would make a statement? In today’s era of wrestling, social media is where it’s at because social media runs the world. In my mind, I had to cut a promo that was going to have the internet buzzing and it was going to be controversial without being controversial or saying anything bad about anybody. I grabbed my paper and sat for 20 minutes and it was kind of like writing a rap song. As I was done I was like, ‘Holy shit, this could be really fucking good.’ Before I thought about saying it, I wanted to make sure I had the clearance to say it. I gotta get a paycheck. I told the writers and they fucking loved it.
If you hear the promo, everyone was like I shot at WWE or AEW. I never took a shot at anybody. I never said one bad thing about anybody. If anything, I put them all over. I just said I’m better than all of them. I hate to put this guy over, but Don Callis used to work with me on my promos and he would tell me, ‘one thing you don’t want to do is put anybody down in your promos. Put them over and then when you put yourself over, you seem greater than all of them.’ I used that in my mind as a reference when I was writing this promo. I put them all over because they are all legendary and I think they’re the best in this business, I just think I’m the greatest of all time. At the end of the day, I put myself and IMPACT over as a whole. A lot of people I mentioned, I’m good friends with or associates with. I think they are all great. I just put myself up there with them. When I wrote the promo, I didn’t think it was going to get the clout and praise and mentions that it got.
I got my phone blowing up from people that work everywhere. People that work at AEW, WWE, everybody was like, ‘That was a hell of a fucking promo.’ In my mind, I needed to make a statement. I made a statement. I had everyone hitting me up about this promo. If you look at the views it got with IMPACT, I don’t think anything they put on Twitter has gotten more than 100,000 views. This is up to 300,000 views. Hopefully, it goes down as big of a promo as Steiner Math and Jay Lethal’s ‘woo off’ with Ric Flair. I hope it goes down in history as one of the most epic promos in IMPACT history. There were a couple mentions I saw that were like, ‘Moose talks so slow, he put me to sleep.’ That’s my fucking character. Obviously, I don’t talk that menacing and slow in real life. My character is methodical like No Country For Old Men. That’s kind of what my character is based on, he talks slow and menacing so you can understand every word. It’s not appealing to some fans who think, ‘he’s stupid and talks slow.’ Suck my butt. More people hit me up about that promo than actually congratulated me for winning the title, which was big for me.“
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV. The episode will also air on IMAPCT's Twitch online streaming channel. Below is the final announced card: - Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb with a K. - Su Yung&r[...]
The Undertaker Set for Upcoming Surgeries The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself. Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Invasion on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on [...]
AEW Dark: Elevation SPOILERS For November 15 Below are the spoilers for the Monday, November 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, taped before Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Courtesy[...]
WWE Live Event Results (11/10/2021) Last night, WWE held a live event in Manchester, UK. Finn Balor and Cesaro def. WALTER and Sheamus Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss via DQ Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre def[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (November 10th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history with these go home shows, this one is gearing up to[...]
AEW Book Another Match For Full Gear On Dynamite The card for Full Gear is well and truly stacked and that statement got a little more true tonight on AEW Dynamite tonight as Tony Khan booked a Tag Team Match following a brawl. After PAC and Dax Ha[...]
New WWE WrestleMania 38 Pre-Sale Codes Available The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas[...]
