Taylor Rust Reflects On WWE Performance Center, Shawn Michaels, and Ring of Honor
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 11, 2021
Taylor Rust recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he spoke about the past few years of his career.
“It’s very very unique how it’s all kind of unfolding, ya know? A culmination of a lot of years of hard work on my part, man, finally getting those big payoffs you’ve been working towards. We’re all dealt different hands in life, and this the hands that we got dealt this time, and I was given. ROH is a great company, and if this is the end for them, then this is the end. Maybe it’s not. Hopefully it’s not. Hopefully they keep going. Final Battle, I think, is going to do really well, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that show, and we’ll take it all one step at a time. As far as the past two years of my career, it’s been an absolute game changer the entire step of the way. I had a lot going on in my personal life, and it caused me to take a quick second look at my wrestling career and really put myself into focus. You’re either going to push forward and achieve this big goal you have getting signed to WWE, of being this international talent, of being this sought-after person in this independent professional wrestling scene, or you’re going to call it a day. And I lit that fire, and it pushed me more than I already was, and that’s all I needed. It’s been a really amazing past two years, honestly.”
Rust spoke about his thoughts on the WWE Performance Center.
"That’s an incredible place to go there and train. I remember talking with Drew Gulak about it, just looking around it and being like, “Can you believe a place like this exists now in the wrestling world?” Can you imagine being a completely untrained talent and coming here and this is where you’re going to learn – from the best coaches in the world, the best training facility you’ll have in pro wrestling in the world. The utilizations of what they have there is endless, realistically. But I would definitely say I was never intimidated by it. If there’s one thing I’m confident about, it’s what I do in the ring. I’ve been wrestling for about seventeen years now. If I’m not confident in what I’m doing in the ring when I’m being tested by it, I shouldn’t be doing this anymore. Have all the coaches you want, have anyone you want overview my matches, I love it. I want the pressure. I want the center stage when it comes to being in the ring. I want that. You spend enough time doing really, really good matches in front of fifteen people, and I was thinking back to myself back in those days, like does this really mean something? You go out there and you deliver these great matches with somebody, but who’s watching it? Fifty people up here in Salem, Oregon? Does it really count? Every opportunity like that in front of their (NXT) guys. Those are the opportunities you work for.”
Rust then spoke about his relationship with Shawn Michaels.
“I actually had gotten contacted by Shawn the very next day (after his release). We talked briefly. He basically said that “My number never changes. Please contact me if you ever need anything. I just want you to know that I’m very upset about this, and I hope it’s not the end of us working together.” And that means a lot, coming from someone like him, to know that you’re not an immediate afterthought. And that the relationship that me and him were kind of building wasn’t superficial, and that it was real to the extent that this person is caring about me, genuinely, and not just nine-to-five. And that’s kind of nice to know.”
And finally, Rust spoke about ultimately landing in ROH.
“Right before I had gone to WWE, they had the Pure tournament. I signed my contract for WWE while in the hotel room for ROH there with the Pure tournament stuff. And after my match, and my weekend there, I had talked briefly with the (ROH) office, and basically, they asked me what my status was within the industry and where I was going. They said that they had heard a rumor that I had been signed by WWE, and I was like “Yeah, the rumor would be true then,” and I did just literally sign it last night when I was talking with them. They (ROH) said they understand, but if anything happens, please reach out to us and know that we are very interested in working with you. We love your work. That was a great feeling to know, that they weren’t mad about it. They were bringing the Pure tournament and they gave me and Tracy (Williams) a lot of time and they were spending this money on me, and I was immediately gone. They could have easily just said that “If you’re not sticking around, then you’re not one of our guys, we have no leniency or loyalty to you. We have plenty of other guys that want to work here.” But they were still very understanding about it. And when I got released, they were the first people I hit up, and it was an immediate “We saw, we understand, and we’d love to have you back. Please, if you can do the next PPV, we’ll put you on right away.” That was a great thing to know.”
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV. The episode will also air on IMAPCT's Twitch online streaming channel. Below is the final announced card: - Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb with a K. - Su Yung&r[...]
The Undertaker Set for Upcoming Surgeries The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself. Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Invasion on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on [...]
AEW Dark: Elevation SPOILERS For November 15 Below are the spoilers for the Monday, November 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, taped before Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Courtesy[...]
WWE Live Event Results (11/10/2021) Last night, WWE held a live event in Manchester, UK. Finn Balor and Cesaro def. WALTER and Sheamus Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss via DQ Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre def[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (November 10th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history with these go home shows, this one is gearing up to[...]
AEW Book Another Match For Full Gear On Dynamite The card for Full Gear is well and truly stacked and that statement got a little more true tonight on AEW Dynamite tonight as Tony Khan booked a Tag Team Match following a brawl. After PAC and Dax Ha[...]
New WWE WrestleMania 38 Pre-Sale Codes Available The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas[...]
NWA Announces Clash of the Titles II The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce the date of the event but it will feature a specia[...]
