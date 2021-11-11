The Undertaker Set for Upcoming Surgeries

The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself.

Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Invasion on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on Wednesday and revealed that he needs a right knee replacement and has other surgeries lined up and will have these once the current hunting season ends.

He said:

"Both my hips are partial hip replacements already. I need… I need a right knee, so I have surgeries lined up. I just… I gotta wait until hunting season is over for [them]"

On if he misses performing in the ring:

"I miss performing in front of our live audiences, especially around WrestleMania time,” he said. “It’s just, you know, it’s the game. I was very blessed to have a very long career where I was active for so many years, but the body can only take so much and deliver so much, and for me that time. I realized at the last WrestleMania that I had, that I did [WrestleMania 36] that my time had come."