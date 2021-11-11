AEW Dark: Elevation SPOILERS For November 15

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- Gunn Club defeated Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke - Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Emi Sakura defeated Riho, Skye Blue and Ryo Mizunami - The Blade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy defeated Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan “5” Angels - Andrade El Idolo defeated Lord Crewe - Ruby Soho defeated Charlie Kruel - John Silver defeated QT Marshall

Below are the spoilers for the Monday, November 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, taped before Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN.

WWE NXT Results From WrestleMania On-Sale Ticket Party

WWE held the official WrestleMania 38 ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with matches from the NXT 2.0 brand. Below are the [...] Nov 11 - WWE held the official WrestleMania 38 ticket party yesterday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with matches from the NXT 2.0 brand. Below are the [...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV. The episode will also air on IMAPCT's Twitch online streaming channel. Below is the final announced card:[...] Nov 11 - Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns on AXS TV. The episode will also air on IMAPCT's Twitch online streaming channel. Below is the final announced card:[...]

The Undertaker Set for Upcoming Surgeries

The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself. Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Inv[...] Nov 11 - The Undertaker is set to undergo various operations soon as revealed by the WWE legend himself. Taker made a guest appearance on The Norm & D Inv[...]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Provides Update On His Health

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Twitter today to provide an update on his recent surgery for prostate cancer. Here is what[...] Nov 11 - WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Twitter today to provide an update on his recent surgery for prostate cancer. Here is what[...]

Becky Lynch Discusses Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair

During an interview with SI.com, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was asked about the real-life backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair [...] Nov 11 - During an interview with SI.com, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was asked about the real-life backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair [...]

AEW Changed Original Plans For Cody Rhodes At AEW Full Gear

AEW recently announced Cody Rhodes and PAC will be teaming up vs Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at this coming Sunday's Full Gear pay-per-view eve[...] Nov 11 - AEW recently announced Cody Rhodes and PAC will be teaming up vs Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at this coming Sunday's Full Gear pay-per-view eve[...]

WWE Live Event Results (11/10/2021)

Last night, WWE held a live event in Manchester, UK. Finn Balor and Cesaro def. WALTER and Sheamus Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Jeff Hardy def. Ma[...] Nov 11 - Last night, WWE held a live event in Manchester, UK. Finn Balor and Cesaro def. WALTER and Sheamus Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Jeff Hardy def. Ma[...]

Jason Baker Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt, Creative Freedom In WWE

Special effects / make-up artist Jason Baker recently sat down with the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, where he spoke about working with various wrestlers[...] Nov 11 - Special effects / make-up artist Jason Baker recently sat down with the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, where he spoke about working with various wrestlers[...]

Danny Davis and Maven Coming Out Of Retirement For ISPW Event

ISPW has announced that their upcoming event in Totowa, NJ will feature stars like former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven and Danny Davis. The event ta[...] Nov 11 - ISPW has announced that their upcoming event in Totowa, NJ will feature stars like former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven and Danny Davis. The event ta[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 10th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history w[...] Nov 10 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history w[...]

AEW Book Another Match For Full Gear On Dynamite

The card for Full Gear is well and truly stacked and that statement got a little more true tonight on AEW Dynamite tonight as Tony Khan booked a Tag T[...] Nov 10 - The card for Full Gear is well and truly stacked and that statement got a little more true tonight on AEW Dynamite tonight as Tony Khan booked a Tag T[...]

The Undertaker On Possibility Of Returning To The Ring At WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in April 2020. A few months later in November 2020, a [...] Nov 10 - The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in April 2020. A few months later in November 2020, a [...]

Stephanie McMahon Unveils Biggest Ever WWE Title Belt

Ahead of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party tonight at AT&T Stadium, Stephanie McMahon has unveiled a massive WWE title belt. She posted[...] Nov 10 - Ahead of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party tonight at AT&T Stadium, Stephanie McMahon has unveiled a massive WWE title belt. She posted[...]

Randy Orton Helps Young WWE Fan From Being Crushed Against Barricade

During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton witnessed a young WWE fan being squashed against the guardrail and went over t[...] Nov 10 - During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton witnessed a young WWE fan being squashed against the guardrail and went over t[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership For November 9 Drops Again

The overnight viewership for last night’s November 9, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 has been revealed. This week’s episode saw another loss[...] Nov 10 - The overnight viewership for last night’s November 9, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 has been revealed. This week’s episode saw another loss[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals Who Was The Hardest Person He Worked With

During a recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff recently answered some questions and was asked who was the hardest person he’s worked [...] Nov 10 - During a recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff recently answered some questions and was asked who was the hardest person he’s worked [...]

New WWE WrestleMania 38 Pre-Sale Codes Available

The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 a[...] Nov 10 - The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 a[...]

NWA Announces Clash of the Titles II

The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce [...] Nov 10 - The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce [...]

WWE Referee Chloe Christmas Receives Another New Name

WWE 205 Live and NXT referee Chloe Christmas recently changed her name on social media to Paige. This naturally raised a few eyebrows due to th[...] Nov 10 - WWE 205 Live and NXT referee Chloe Christmas recently changed her name on social media to Paige. This naturally raised a few eyebrows due to th[...]

New Segment Revealed For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Sammy [...] Nov 10 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Sammy [...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Runs For

During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite[...] Nov 10 - During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite[...]

WWE Planning A Big Heel Turn Very Soon

Andrew Zarian of ‎Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soo[...] Nov 10 - Andrew Zarian of ‎Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soo[...]

Ethan Page Created Karate Man Out Of Necessity Due To Pandemic

Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a st[...] Nov 10 - Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a st[...]