Becky Lynch Discusses Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair

During an interview with SI.com, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was asked about the real-life backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair last month on an episode of WWE SmackDown during a championship exchange segment.

It was reported at the time that Flair was later escorted out of the building to prevent any further issues.

Here is what Lynch said:

“I don’t know, man. We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

On the situation making storylines more difficult:

“Oh, 100% more difficult,” said Lynch. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the thing. When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do. How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

This business is built on trust and working together that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It’s an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential. But there’s intrigue there, too, because we never know, was this meant to happen, was that not meant to happen, what’s gonna go down. There’s interest in both ways. One way, it’s the beautiful pure art of pro wrestling. The other way is a bit of a shit show. So we’ll see what happens.”

SI: Do you trust Charlotte Flair?

Lynch: No.

SI: Are things difficult right now with Charlotte Flair?

Lynch: Yes.

SI: Were you guys friends and no longer friends?

Lynch: We used to be best friends.