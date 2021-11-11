AEW Changed Original Plans For Cody Rhodes At AEW Full Gear

AEW recently announced Cody Rhodes and PAC will be teaming up vs Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo at this coming Sunday's Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Andrade has been feuding with PAC while Rhodes has been in a program with Black for months.

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that the original plan was for these four wrestlers to work a fatal 4-way bout. However, AEW President Tony Khan changed it to a tag team match.