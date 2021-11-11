Danny Davis and Maven Coming Out Of Retirement For ISPW Event

ISPW has announced that their upcoming event in Totowa, NJ will feature stars like former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven and Danny Davis.

The event takes place on November 19th.

The press release can be read here:

“DANGEROUS” DANNY DAVIS & MAVEN COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT, COMMISSIONER TITO SANTANA, MIRANDA GORDY MAKING NJ DEBUT, INDEPENDENT WRESTLING LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, ROH STARS, ECW ORIGINALS COLLIDE, CROWBAR VS. BULL JAMES, LADDER MATCH, AND MORE FOR ISPW SHOW NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT IN TOTOWA, NJ

Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling comes to the Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ next Friday evening November 19th at 7:30PM. The main event will be a Championship Rumble to crown the ISPW World Heavyweight Champion. The Championship Rumble will be a 20 Man Match contested under Royal Rumble style rules.The last man standing will be crowned the ISPW World Heavyweight Champion!

WWE Hall of Famer and the Commissioner of ISPW Tito Santana will be on hand to lay down the law and order next Friday night in Totowa, NJ!

Several stars will be coming out of retirement for the ISPW Championship Rumble Match, including 80s WWF Legend “Dangerous” Danny Davis! Davis will also be the special guest on “The Winner” Andy Vineberg’s show The Winner’s Circle. Davis will introduce everyone to his new stable, The Davis Family!

Former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven will also be coming out of retirement to enter the ISPW Championship Rumble match for a chance to become the ISPW World Heavyweight Champion.

ISPW will also be debuting the Independent Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Awards next Friday night in Totowa, NJ. The Class of 2021 will be Sunny Beach, “Ironman” Tommy Cairo, King Kaluha, and “Surfer” Ray Odyssey. Not only will they all be receiving these awards, they will also all be entered into the ISPW Championship Rumble match!

There will be a big fight feel in Totowa, NJ next Friday night when the red hot Crowbar takes on former WWE NXT Star Bull James!

The daughter of Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, Miranda Gordy makes her New Jersey debut when she challenges Vicious Vicki for the ISPW Women’s Championship!

Three of the hottest free agents on the East Coast collide in a Ladder Match to crown the ISPW Tri-State Champion featuring Shawn Donavan, Justin Corino, and Nikos Rikos!

In a battle between ECW Originals, Danny Doring goes one on one against HC Loc next Friday night in Totowa, NJ!

Ring of Honor Stars LSG & Cheeseburger will team up to take on Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus- The Now.

Other participants in the ISPW Championship Rumble include Mr. Ooh La La, Andrew Anderson, Michael Mars, Traxx, and Craig Steele.

Come out for an old school night of family-friendly pro wrestling action to help raise money for the Totowa PAL.