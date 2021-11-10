AEW Dynamite Results (November 10th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. It's Full Gear week which means this is our go home Dynamite and whilst AEW have a somewhat spotty history with these go home shows, this one is gearing up to be a good one. We have some big matches and some big segments lined up and we have the usual team of JR, Tony Schiavone & Excalibur on commentary so, from Indianapolis, Indiana (Go Colts), let's get to the wrestling.

Bryan Danielson defeated Rocky Romero w/ Orange Cassidy via Submission (10:54)

This match gets underway with some technical mat wrestling as both men show how fantastically talented in that skillset they are as they appear very even. The first few moments are like this until Rocky sends Danielson to the outside and whilst there, he gets distracted by Orange Cassidy, one of the newest members of Chaos and eats a Tope as Rocky looks to take control but as they get back into it between the ropes, it's Danielson who manages to get the upper hand as he delivers his stiff kicks in the corner and then locks Rocky into the Romero Special and continues his attack until Rocky escapes and hits a Tornado DDT to flip the momentum. Rocky and Bryan have a short striking exchange which Romero wins and he hits a Dropkick and then almost picks up the win with a Running Sliced Bread but Danielson kicks out at two. Danielson hits a rolling elbow to fight back and transitions a German Suplex into a bridging pin for two of his own. He takes Romero to the top rope and goes for a Superplex but Romero reverses it mid-flight and gets a two count before he tries to lock in the Juji Gatame. Bryan uses all his energy to get out of it with a Sit Out Powerbomb and we get a double down which transitions into a striking exchange which Rocky tries to win with another Juji Gatame but Danielson reverses it, Rocky reverses back and Danielson does the same again before Romero finally locks in the Juji Gatame and Bryan has to fight back once more. We get more fantastic transition wrestling and it leads to another Sliced Bread attempt from Rocky but Danielson has it scouted this time and takes Rocky down and stomps him into the mat. He then goes for the LeBell lock and when Rocky resists, he turns it around into Tequila Sunrise and forces Romero to tap. This was a fantastic match!

Inner Circle In Ring Interview

We're advertised the above but as the Inner Circle make their entrance, they get jumped from behind by American Top Team and Men of the Year who beat them down on the ramp.

They get some weapons from under the ring and dismantle the Inner Circle one man at a time. Lambert sets up a table in the ring and their piece de resistance is Lambert himself putting Jericho through the table himself, assisted by Men of the Year.

Scorpio gets on the mic after and tells us that this is just a taste of Full Gear. Ethan follows up and says that Dan Lambert will pin Chris Jericho to win the match and tonight, Lambert will tap him out and he locks him in the Walls of Jericho.

Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel via Pinfall (6:57)

This match is a brawl as soon as the bell rings and we get Thunder Rosa vs Britt to begin but Britt wants none of Rosa so tags out to Rebel who is beaten down by Rosa who tags out to Anna and it takes Jamie Hayter getting involved to give Rebel a chance. We head to break with Anna desperately crawls for the tag but Rebel intercepts her. She hits a Suplex and tags out to Jamie who draws the Ref's attention while Britt and Rebel attack Anna in the corner. Jamie maintains the attacks on Anna. With Anna showing little sign of life, Britt is ready to come back into the match but Anna suplex's her and tags out to Tay. Britt tags out to Jamie and Tay runs wild on all her opponents with Pump Kicks and nearly gets the win with a Tay-KO but Britt breaks it up. She stays in the ring and helps Jamie take control of the match again and then all hell breaks loose with everyone down. Tay and Rebel end up legal and Britt chickens out of getting in the ring to make the save when Tay hits the DD-Tay and pins Rebel.

Kris Statlander vs Ruby Soho video Package

These two ladies face of in the next round of the TBS tournament and I cannot wait to see that one!

Jungle Boy defeated Anthony Bowens w/ Max Caster via Submission (10:09)

I wonder how long Jungle Boy will keep this Jungle Beard... I for one am a big fan. We of course get a Max Caster rap and it's another good one but nothing on the father-in-law line from Rampage.

This match starts off with some more fantastic technical wrestling, rivalling what we saw in the opening match but Bowens ends up irritating Jungle Boy which is a mistake as JB fires up and hits Bowens with some heavy strikes in the corner. Bowens eventually manages to fight back but JB isn't having any of it and hits a gorgeous arm drag and an even better-looking dropkick. He has full control of this match but Bowens catches him in the ropes and even though he fights Bowens off once, Caster gets involved and Bowens manages to hit a DDT from the ropes as we go to break. He maintains his control throughout the commercial and he manages to fight back into it as we come back. He takes out Bowens with a Basement Dropkick and the Comebacker Lariat. Bowens catches him and almost pins him but when he goes back to attack him, Jungle Boy rolls up Bowens for a two of his own. Jungle Boy transitions into the Snare Trap but Caster jumps up and JB breaks it to deal with Caster. He finishes him with a Tope Suicida but when returning to the ring, he gets hit with a DDT as Bowens looks to get a shock win. JB kicks out and eventually locks in the Snare Trap to get Bowens to tap.

After the match, Bobby Fish attacks Jungle Boy and beats him down until Christian Cage and Luchasaurus eventually make the save.

Hangman Adam Page Vs Kenny Omega Video Package

I think this is part of the Countdown show and it's amazing. This story is two years + in the making and I can't wait until Saturday. I can't begin to do this justice.

Superkliq Promo

Adam Cole introduces Bobby Fish and sets up Bobby vs Jungle Boy on Friday. Clearly that attack was Cole's doing. Matt Jackson has a great line about there being no dispute that this is the Era of the Superkliq.

CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston Video Package

Again, this has to be from the Countdown show and I can't begin to do anything Eddie or Punk or any of the talking heads say justice so make sure you check out the countdown after Rampage on Friday!

Wardlow defeated Wheeler Yuta w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor via Pinfall (2:17)

Wheeler fires at Wardlow with dropkicks as soon as this one starts as he knows full well the only way that he can win this one is with his speed but he stumbles once and Wardlow catches him and just throws Yuta to the mat. Wardlow follows up with 4 Powerbombs and hits the Casualty of War to get the pin. That was academic. Poor Yuta.

The Blade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy attack after the bell and they end up taking out Orange Cassidy with a Twist of Fate with a chair on his neck as Hardy and Cassidy resume their rivalry.

Eddie Kingston vs CM Punk Parking Lot Brawl

We return from break with Punk and Kingston being held apart from each other in the Parking Lot and threatening to break loose and fight.

Lio Rush & Dante Martin defeated Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty via Pinfall (10:14)

I've been looking forward to this match for a while and we start off with Moriarty vs Martin and it's more technical wrestling as AEW have aimed to show us how good their roster is tonight and both men are particularly evenly matched. They have an incredible exchange with both men applying rapid reversals and innovative offence. With both men even they tag out to their partners and Rush vs Sydal comes next with these two pretty even too but Lio manages to get the upper hand as we head to break. Lio tags out to Dante but Matt gets the better of him and then tags out to Moriarty as they take the match over. Dante is worked over throughout the break and is put in a succession of stretches to keep him grounded. We return from break and Dante manages to get a Sunset Flip on Sydal to get some separation and both men have to make the tag. Moriarty gets the advantage with an uppercut on Rush and nearly pins him with a Sit Out Powerbomb. He tags out to Sydal and Rush fights off both of them with some absolutely beautiful kicks and then again with Handspring Double Elbows before taking them both out on the outside with two Topes and then he tags out to Dante but they both get caught by their opponents one at a time and a huge diving uppercut from Moriarty nearly wins the match but Lio takes out Sydal with a kick and Dante hits the Double Jump Moonsault to Lee Moriarty to get the win! This was amazing.

Miro Promo

Miro tells Bryan that he's nothing to him, just a man standing between him and his wife. He says he needs to be world champion and it's because his God is scared of him. This is yet another amazing promo from Miro and you need to see it. He ends by telling Bryan he has to say goodbye to his wife so Miro can see his. Goosebumps. Chills. This man is so good.

PAC defeated Dax Harwood w/ Tully Blanchard via Submission (13:56)

Tully Blanchard is allowed ringside as he's a manager but all other wrestlers are banned from ringside. We get a traditional lock up to start with and it's well and truly a stalemate. After exchanging Arm Ringers for a while, they start to exchange some much more impactful moves and both men are still very even. This might be the grumpiest match in AEW history as both men are stern faced all the time. They exchange chops and honestly, I've never seen a match go back and forth like this for so long. That all changes when PAC hits a German Suplex and takes Dax outside with a Clothesline before he takes Dax out with a Tope Con Hilo as we go to commercial. They exchange some chops and Dax's chest is bleeding as he gets dumped on the ramp. Dax gets back into the ring and then hits a Spinebuster as he comes back once again which earns him a two count. Dax puts PAC in an abdominal stretch but PAC breaks free with an arm drag. Dax climbs to the top rope but he gets caught up there by PAC and then Dax gets taken out with an Avalanche Sheer Drop Brainbuster.

Harwood makes it back to his feet but PAC takes him down with a kick and no sooner is he up again, a top rope Shotgun Dropkick sends him down again. PAC is firmly in control and sets up for the Black Arrow but Dax rolls away. PAC follows him though with an Uppercut and Pump Kick and when ge goes for another one, Tully drags Dax away and Dax hits a Brainbuster for two. PAC lures Dax in and hits a Pump Kick and goes for the Black Arrow again and Dax catches him up there and follows up with an Avalanche Backdrop and we get a Double Down. Harwood rushes in again though and PAC hits a Release German suplex but then Dax gets a huge Lariat and a Liger Bomb for two. PAC is out on his feet but somehow gets a Backslide for two which he transitions into the Brutaliser and Dax submits immediately. This was an incredible match.

Cash Wheeler attacks PAC when he won't release the submission and then the lights go out. When back on Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo appear to continue the beat down until the Lucha Brothers and Cody make the save.

MJF vs Darby Allin Video Package

Another Preview of the Countdown here and this is another incredible effort from AEW.

Hangman Adam Page vs Kenny Omega Contract Signing

This goes fairly uneventfully until both men start talking. Hangman speaks first saying he isn't sure what to say after all they've been through but the sooner he signs, the sooner he gets to beat Kenny for the title. Kenny tells Hangman he wishes he could share in the excitement but he's a little sad because they were like Family and if it wasn't for his insecurities and failures, he'd have it all. He says Hangman never picked himself up, it was always Kenny picking him up and he did it because he thought he saw a little of himself in Hangman but he was wrong.

Hangman then reminds Kenny that he's had a tag team partner he couldn't live up to before. He said Kenny lied to him a lot and tells him that Kenny was always afraid of him because he knew Hangman would come for him. Kenny says he that all the time Kenny saw this moment coming and he cares about Hangman and offers him a handshake. They shake hands and Kenny leaves but then the Cameraman uses that camera as a weapon on Hangman and reveals that it's Don Callis who tells the crowd that Hangman isn't ready before Kenny smears Hangman's blood all over the contract as the show closes. Wow. You need to see this.

Was that the best PPV go home show ever? 4 Masterclasses in wrestling and some excellent progression with key storylines. I'm impressed. A top tier Dynamite for sure.