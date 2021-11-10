AEW Book Another Match For Full Gear On Dynamite

The card for Full Gear is well and truly stacked and that statement got a little more true tonight on AEW Dynamite tonight as Tony Khan booked a Tag Team Match following a brawl.

After PAC and Dax Harwood had an absolute barn burner of a match, FTR attacked PAC and then were joined by Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo before their attack was interrupted by Cody Rhodes and the Lucha Brothers.

This has led to the tag team match of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo vs Cody Rhodes and PAC at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

What do you make of the late addition to the card?