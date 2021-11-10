The Undertaker On Possibility Of Returning To The Ring At WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in April 2020. A few months later in November 2020, a retirement ceremony was held for Taker at Survivor Series.

Many within WWE believe "The Deadman" is done in the ring, with Taker admitting that he just can't go in the ring physically anymore.

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News Taker he had the following to say:

"Yeah, of course it does. I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point.

"When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going."