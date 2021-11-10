WrestleMania 38 will take place taking place on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas.

I guess everything is bigger in TX! Join us for the @WrestleMania On-Sale Party tonight at @ATTStadium ahead of April’s #WrestleMania38 - the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history! pic.twitter.com/h3pv3HqLRb

"I guess everything is bigger in TX! Join us for the WWE WrestleMania On-Sale Party tonight at AT&T Stadium ahead of April’s #WrestleMania38 - the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history!"2

» More News From This Feed

The Undertaker On Possibility Of Returning To The Ring At WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in April 2020. A few months later in November 2020, a [...] Nov 10 - The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in April 2020. A few months later in November 2020, a [...]

Stephanie McMahon Unveils Biggest Ever WWE Title Belt

Ahead of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party tonight at AT&T Stadium, Stephanie McMahon has unveiled a massive WWE title belt. She posted[...] Nov 10 - Ahead of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party tonight at AT&T Stadium, Stephanie McMahon has unveiled a massive WWE title belt. She posted[...]

Randy Orton Helps Young WWE Fan From Being Crushed Against Barricade

During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton witnessed a young WWE fan being squashed against the guardrail and went over t[...] Nov 10 - During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton witnessed a young WWE fan being squashed against the guardrail and went over t[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership For November 9 Drops Again

The overnight viewership for last night’s November 9, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 has been revealed. This week’s episode saw another loss[...] Nov 10 - The overnight viewership for last night’s November 9, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 has been revealed. This week’s episode saw another loss[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals Who Was The Hardest Person He Worked With

During a recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff recently answered some questions and was asked who was the hardest person he’s worked [...] Nov 10 - During a recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff recently answered some questions and was asked who was the hardest person he’s worked [...]

New WWE WrestleMania 38 Pre-Sale Codes Available

The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 a[...] Nov 10 - The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 a[...]

NWA Announces Clash of the Titles II

The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce [...] Nov 10 - The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce [...]

WWE Referee Chloe Christmas Receives Another New Name

WWE 205 Live and NXT referee Chloe Christmas recently changed her name on social media to Paige. This naturally raised a few eyebrows due to th[...] Nov 10 - WWE 205 Live and NXT referee Chloe Christmas recently changed her name on social media to Paige. This naturally raised a few eyebrows due to th[...]

New Segment Revealed For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Sammy [...] Nov 10 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Sammy [...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Runs For

During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite[...] Nov 10 - During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite[...]

WWE Planning A Big Heel Turn Very Soon

Andrew Zarian of ‎Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soo[...] Nov 10 - Andrew Zarian of ‎Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soo[...]

Ethan Page Created Karate Man Out Of Necessity Due To Pandemic

Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a st[...] Nov 10 - Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a st[...]

Stevie Ray: "I'd slap Steve Austin's teeth out of his mouth."

Former WCW star Stevie Ray was recently a guest on the That 90's Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about Booker T's persona once he arrived in WWE. [...] Nov 10 - Former WCW star Stevie Ray was recently a guest on the That 90's Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about Booker T's persona once he arrived in WWE. [...]

UpUpDownDown Reportedly On Hiatus Until WWE Pays Xavier Woods More Money

Xavier Woods and WWE are reportedly having some behind-the-scenes issues over Woods' UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. The channel has not been updati[...] Nov 10 - Xavier Woods and WWE are reportedly having some behind-the-scenes issues over Woods' UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. The channel has not been updati[...]

WWE Retiring 'TakeOver' Name For Their NXT Pay-Per-View Events

It looks as if the WWE NXT 2.0 will not be using the "TakeOver" name for their pay-per-view events going forward. On Tuesday, WWE referenced “N[...] Nov 10 - It looks as if the WWE NXT 2.0 will not be using the "TakeOver" name for their pay-per-view events going forward. On Tuesday, WWE referenced “N[...]

Booker T Never Wanted To Join WWE Back In 2001

Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2[...] Nov 10 - Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2[...]

Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Sentenced To Prison

Former NFL Superstar and TNA star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has been sentenced to prison following a bar fight earlier this year. TMZ reports r[...] Nov 10 - Former NFL Superstar and TNA star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has been sentenced to prison following a bar fight earlier this year. TMZ reports r[...]

Long Production Meeting Held Prior To Monday's WWE RAW

PWInsider is reporting that there was what is being described as a "LONG" production meeting on Monday prior to RAW. Vince McMahon was a part of the [...] Nov 10 - PWInsider is reporting that there was what is being described as a "LONG" production meeting on Monday prior to RAW. Vince McMahon was a part of the [...]

Taryn Terrell Joins Lawsuit Against Massage Therapist Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Taryn Terrell has now joined onto a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at a hotel in South Florida, which was originally filed by three other women. The la[...] Nov 10 - Taryn Terrell has now joined onto a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at a hotel in South Florida, which was originally filed by three other women. The la[...]

AEW Dark Results (November 9th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopp[...] Nov 09 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopp[...]

Warhorse Returns To AEW

During tonight's AEW Dark episode, indy favorite Warhorse returned to the promotion for his first appearance since accepting Cody Rhodes' open challen[...] Nov 09 - During tonight's AEW Dark episode, indy favorite Warhorse returned to the promotion for his first appearance since accepting Cody Rhodes' open challen[...]

WWE RAW Viewership For November 8

The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. [...] Nov 09 - The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. [...]

WWE NXT Star Zoey Stark Confirms Injury

WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring [...] Nov 09 - WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring [...]

Malakai Black's AEW Character Is About To Have Some Changes

Malakai Black was recently interviewed by the Fulton County Post, where he revealed that there are aspects to his AEW character that he hasn't even sh[...] Nov 09 - Malakai Black was recently interviewed by the Fulton County Post, where he revealed that there are aspects to his AEW character that he hasn't even sh[...]