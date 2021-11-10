WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership For November 9 Drops Again

The overnight viewership for last night’s November 9, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 has been revealed.

This week’s episode saw another loss in viewership, according to Showbuzz Daily with the 2-hour broadcast pulling in 603,000 viewers on USA Network.

Viewership was down on last week's 631,000 viewers for the post-Halloween Havoc show. This is the lowest total viewership since the revamped NXT 2.0.

In terms of the key 18-49 key demographic, the show this week scored a 0.15 rating and ranked No. 36 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, falling from No. 30 last week.