Eric Bischoff Reveals Who Was The Hardest Person He Worked With

During a recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff recently answered some questions and was asked who was the hardest person he’s worked with during his career.

Bischoff named Goldberg but said that he didn’t mean this in a bad way.

“I think on a consistent basis, it would have been Bill Goldberg, not necessarily in a bad way. Bill was a very intense person, emotional, didn’t have a lot of experience, and was pretty uncomfortable in a pro wrestling environment when he first got there. As a result, you take someone with a very intense personality and a bit of a perfectionist who puts a lot of pressure on himself, but also lacking a lot of the experience and comfort that comes with experience, you get a guy that’s a little hard to handle, or sometimes, a lot hard to handle. But, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just a thing.”

On the most important measure of the success of a wrestling company:

“Dollars. That’s it. It’s just dollars. Everything else are incremental measurements that may suggest or indicate some level of performance or lack thereof. What difference does it make by the way if you’re dominating 18-49 year old demos but nobody is buying your ads? Who cares? It all comes down to dollars. There’s only one metric. There’s only one measurement at the end of the day that actually matters, and that’s dollars.”