NWA Announces Clash of the Titles II

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021.
The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce the date of the event but it will feature a special interactive twist.
Check out the full announcement below:
Clash of the Titles” is a thirty-two belt tournament fought under single elimination rules over five rounds. The initial first round titles will be selected by active members of the #NWAFam who will be offering up eight championships apiece for your consideration. These belts will go head-to-head in fan polls on Instagram, Facebook and the Alliance Wrestling website lasting only one day each, with the winning belt being announced the next day alongside the new pairing. At the end of the tournament, one title will be declared the winner – and the GOAT of all National Wrestling Alliance championships.
So what *does* make a championship the Greatest of All Time?That’s entirely up to you as the voters. It could be the design, the colour, the shape, the memories you attach to it, the talent who held it, or anything else. You’ll be deciding collectively as members of the NWA family.
Around sixteen months ago, in the early days of this account, NWA GOLD offered up a thirty-two belt elimination tournament to find the greatest belt in @nwa history. While it may not be surprising that the #tenpoundsofgold version of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship won that tournament, what may surprise you is that it won it just by a nose – or a domed globe, if you will.
In the end of 2021, “Clash of the Titles” returns for your viewing pleasure. With new brackets, new rules and new titles, your votes will once again determine which title is currently considered by NWA fans to be the greatest championship belt in the history of the National Wrestling Alliance. Will Sweet Charlotte defend her spot on top of the heap? Will Big Gold step up and knock her off? Or will one of the other beautiful straps win the day?
Nov 10 - During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton witnessed a young WWE fan being squashed against the guardrail and went over to help him. As Orton was walking backstage notice[...]
Nov 10 - The overnight viewership for last night’s November 9, 2021 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 has been revealed. This week’s episode saw another loss in viewership, according to Showbuzz Daily with t[...]
Nov 10 - During a recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff recently answered some questions and was asked who was the hardest person he’s worked with during his career. Bischoff named Goldberg b[...]
Nov 10
New WWE WrestleMania 38 Pre-Sale Codes Available The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas[...]
Nov 10 - The official WWE WrestleMania 38 ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the event set to be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas[...]
Nov 10
NWA Announces Clash of the Titles II The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce the date of the event but it will feature a specia[...]
Nov 10 - The NWA has announced their find big event for 2021. The company announced Clash of the Titles II for this December. The company has yet to announce the date of the event but it will feature a specia[...]
Nov 10 - WWE 205 Live and NXT referee Chloe Christmas recently changed her name on social media to Paige. This naturally raised a few eyebrows due to this being the name of WWE Superstar Paige who react[...]
Nov 10 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz will talk [...]
Nov 10 - During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Danielson said he had a lot of fun in[...]
Nov 10
WWE Planning A Big Heel Turn Very Soon Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soon. The idea is to have Dominik turn on his father[...]
Nov 10 - Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soon. The idea is to have Dominik turn on his father[...]
Nov 10 - Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a staple of that era. "If you’re going to go [...]
Nov 10 - Xavier Woods and WWE are reportedly having some behind-the-scenes issues over Woods' UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. The channel has not been updating as much lately, which is reportedly due to soli[...]
Nov 10 - It looks as if the WWE NXT 2.0 will not be using the "TakeOver" name for their pay-per-view events going forward. On Tuesday, WWE referenced “NXT TakeOver: WarGames” as the name of their [...]
Nov 10
Booker T Never Wanted To Join WWE Back In 2001 Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2001. He would go to become one of the WWE's bigge[...]
Nov 10 - Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2001. He would go to become one of the WWE's bigge[...]
Nov 10 - Former NFL Superstar and TNA star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has been sentenced to prison following a bar fight earlier this year. TMZ reports reveal that Jones pleaded no contest to two charges[...]
Nov 10 - PWInsider is reporting that there was what is being described as a "LONG" production meeting on Monday prior to RAW. Vince McMahon was a part of the meeting but left before the live broadcast of the [...]
Nov 10 - Taryn Terrell has now joined onto a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at a hotel in South Florida, which was originally filed by three other women. The lawsuit accuses massage therapist Oscar Ojeda of sex[...]
Nov 09
AEW Dark Results (November 9th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopping 15 matches. I much prefer the shorter cards bu[...]
Nov 09 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopping 15 matches. I much prefer the shorter cards bu[...]
Nov 09
Warhorse Returns To AEW During tonight's AEW Dark episode, indy favorite Warhorse returned to the promotion for his first appearance since accepting Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT title back in the summer of 2020. [...]
Nov 09 - During tonight's AEW Dark episode, indy favorite Warhorse returned to the promotion for his first appearance since accepting Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT title back in the summer of 2020. [...]
Nov 09
WWE RAW Viewership For November 8 The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demographic scored a 0.40 rating, aga[...]
Nov 09 - The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demographic scored a 0.40 rating, aga[...]
Nov 09
WWE NXT Star Zoey Stark Confirms Injury WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring action for the rest of the year. During last week[...]
Nov 09 - WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring action for the rest of the year. During last week[...]
Nov 09 - During a recent interview with Sports Media, Chris Jericho, also known as "The Demo God" spoke about AEW's key demographics for Dynamite and Rampage and why they are important metrics for the company [...]
Nov 09 - Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker revealed in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is working on a new horror film that will [...]