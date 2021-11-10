WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
New Segment Revealed For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2021
AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle.
Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz will talk about their Minneapolis Street Fight vs. American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski) at this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV.
Below is the updated card for tonight's Dynamite:
Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero (w/ Orange Cassidy)
PAC vs. Dax Harwood
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page AEW World Title contract signing for Full Gear
Six-Woman Tag Team Match AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa and Anna Jay
Tag Team Match Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal
Nov 10 - WWE 205 Live and NXT referee Chloe Christmas recently changed her name on social media to Paige. This naturally raised a few eyebrows due to this being the name of WWE Superstar Paige who react[...]
Nov 10 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT with Tony Schiavone set to speak with The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz will talk [...]
Nov 10 - During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Danielson said he had a lot of fun in[...]
Nov 10
WWE Planning A Big Heel Turn Very Soon Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soon. The idea is to have Dominik turn on his father[...]
Nov 10 - Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soon. The idea is to have Dominik turn on his father[...]
Nov 10 - Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a staple of that era. "If you’re going to go [...]
Nov 10 - Xavier Woods and WWE are reportedly having some behind-the-scenes issues over Woods' UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. The channel has not been updating as much lately, which is reportedly due to soli[...]
Nov 10 - It looks as if the WWE NXT 2.0 will not be using the "TakeOver" name for their pay-per-view events going forward. On Tuesday, WWE referenced “NXT TakeOver: WarGames” as the name of their [...]
Nov 10
Booker T Never Wanted To Join WWE Back In 2001 Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2001. He would go to become one of the WWE's bigge[...]
Nov 10 - Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2001. He would go to become one of the WWE's bigge[...]
Nov 10 - Former NFL Superstar and TNA star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has been sentenced to prison following a bar fight earlier this year. TMZ reports reveal that Jones pleaded no contest to two charges[...]
Nov 10 - PWInsider is reporting that there was what is being described as a "LONG" production meeting on Monday prior to RAW. Vince McMahon was a part of the meeting but left before the live broadcast of the [...]
Nov 10 - Taryn Terrell has now joined onto a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at a hotel in South Florida, which was originally filed by three other women. The lawsuit accuses massage therapist Oscar Ojeda of sex[...]
Nov 09
AEW Dark Results (November 9th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopping 15 matches. I much prefer the shorter cards bu[...]
Nov 09 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopping 15 matches. I much prefer the shorter cards bu[...]
Nov 09
Warhorse Returns To AEW During tonight's AEW Dark episode, indy favorite Warhorse returned to the promotion for his first appearance since accepting Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT title back in the summer of 2020. [...]
Nov 09 - During tonight's AEW Dark episode, indy favorite Warhorse returned to the promotion for his first appearance since accepting Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT title back in the summer of 2020. [...]
Nov 09
WWE RAW Viewership For November 8 The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demographic scored a 0.40 rating, aga[...]
Nov 09 - The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demographic scored a 0.40 rating, aga[...]
Nov 09
WWE NXT Star Zoey Stark Confirms Injury WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring action for the rest of the year. During last week[...]
Nov 09 - WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring action for the rest of the year. During last week[...]
Nov 09 - During a recent interview with Sports Media, Chris Jericho, also known as "The Demo God" spoke about AEW's key demographics for Dynamite and Rampage and why they are important metrics for the company [...]
Nov 09 - Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker revealed in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is working on a new horror film that will [...]
Nov 09 - NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa revealed to TalkSport that pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was supposed to be at the recently held NXT Halloween Havoc, where Ciampa retained his title over Steiner&rsquo[...]
Nov 09 - Bobby Steveson, the brother of Gable Steveson, has received his new WWE ring name after signing with WWE earlier this year. He will appear on WWE television as Damon Kemp when he makes his debu[...]
Nov 09
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 WWE has added Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE posted the following preview on their website: “Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray[...]
Nov 09 - WWE has added Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE posted the following preview on their website: “Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray[...]
Nov 09
Matches For Tonight's AEW Dark On YouTube The latest episode of AEW’s Dark, is set to air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final announced card: - Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall - Ryan Mant[...]
Nov 09 - The latest episode of AEW’s Dark, is set to air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final announced card: - Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall - Ryan Mant[...]